The Park County Commissioners will be spending up to one hour weighing what to do about employee illness related to COVID-19 at their meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Jake Fulkerson said he will advocate for up to two weeks of paid time off that will not take away from designated sick time.
“If someone has any symptoms at all they need to stay home,” Fulkerson said.
At a meeting Friday, the commissioners and Park County Public Health staff agreed employees that show symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to work. That mandate extends to employees who have family that show symptoms of the disease.
“If someone is exposed at home that applies too,” Fulkerson said. “For a single mom with a second and third-grader who gets sick, what are they going to do?”
The Cody School District announced on Sunday all schools will be closed for the next three weeks along with cancellation of all athletic activities. This decision came after Gov. Mark Gordon and state superintendent Jillian Balow advised all Wyoming schools to close earlier on Sunday.
Local and federal control
On Monday morning there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, none in Park County.
On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would grant two weeks of paid sick leave, up to a $511 per day cap, if the Senate approves it. It would also provide up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave at 67% of the person’s normal pay, up to a $200 per day cap. As written, this bill does not cover employees who work for companies with 500 employees or more.
The bill would also bolster food aid for needy families and seniors, inject funds into state unemployment coffers and guarantee free testing for people suspected of being infected.
Guidelines and protocols
Those with symptoms of the virus should call ahead to Cody Regional Health before visiting the hospital. Those who do end up testing positive for the coronavirus locally are instructed to remain in self-isolation for 14 days.
Commissioners Joe Tilden and Dossie Overfield both said they would support two weeks of time off, but Overfield stressed it must be COVID-19 related.
“There’s a difference between if someone is infected and another thing if they’re just sick with something else,” she said.
What may be difficult is deciphering between a sickness from the common flu or cold, and the COVID-19 virus. It remains to be seen what will happen if an employee takes time off because they think that have coronavirus, but it later turns out this was not the case. Tilden said confirmed medical proof of COVID-19 will likely be required after the use of time off.
“We’re going to have to discuss guidelines,” he said.
As of Monday morning, Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton said Dr. Aaron Billin, health officer for Park County, will likely announce on Monday afternoon the county is at an interval 2 for pandemic flu response.
Park County is currently following the steps of the Wyoming Department of Health’s pandemic flu plan for coronavirus response, but Park County Director of Homeland Security Jack Tatum said due to the novel nature of coronavirus, there are only so many guidelines this plan fits.
“We’re updating state guidelines as needed,” Tatum said.
Tatum said main features of the interval 2 designation include cancellation of school and related extracurricular activities, discouragement of public events and gatherings of 50 or more, and gatherings of high-risk individuals. A 50-person cap was also advised by the Centers for Disease Control.
Under homeland security’s staffing level for emergency responses, Tatum said the county is currently at a level two, the second-most severe level. This level includes an “all hands on deck” activation of staff, soft implementation of the emergency operations center and daily updates.
“Where all of the county and a majority of the country is severely impacted,” Tatum said.
He also said there may be an incident commander named. That will be sourced internally.
It is possible an interval 3 designation will be enacted with a positive local test for coronavirus, but Crampton emphasized developments are changing so quickly it’s impossible to make accurate predictions.
On Friday, the commissioners also instructed the county’s department heads and elected officials to determine protocol if one of their employees tests positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“We’re trying to gauge reactions and possible solutions for potential scenarios,” Tilden said.
Due to the rapidly spreading nature of the virus, agencies are changing plans and guidelines by the hour, leaving much ambiguity about what will change, and, from what is announced.
As of Monday morning, the county’s offices were still open, with no word of any planned changes.
For further information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
Because coronavirus information is constantly changing, visit codyenterprise.com for the most up-to-date reports.
