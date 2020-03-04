Park County’s elected officials and health staff are continuing to monitor the ever-growing coronavirus outbreak with a watchful eye.
Bill Crampton, Park County public health nurse, said the county will revert to the established pandemic flu plan that has been developed by the Wyoming Department of Health, with a few local nuances built in. In regards to that plan, Park County is at stage three of the “pandemic phase” currently.
“The pandemic flu plan meets every need that we would have,” Crampton said.
During a pandemic flu event, the state health officer can require mandatory vaccinations and the state has the right to set up large-scale vaccination clinics, centers of quarantine and isolation. Under state statute, health officials can require an individual to stay in isolation.
Crampton and Jack Tatum, Park County director of homeland security, have been coordinating together over the last few weeks about an emergency response plan. Crampton said the Cody School District is planning on rolling out its pandemic flu plan if there’s a local coronavirus outbreak, while Meeteetse Schools will be sanitizing classrooms and other surfaces every night, supplying disinfectant spray to teachers, and holding nurse-led hand-washing training. In addition students with temperatures 100 degrees or higher are to not attend school and if already at school will be sent home and not readmitted until the fever subsides.
Crampton said he, Tatum and Cody Regional Health staff will be convening next week to review the pandemic flu plan and assess current capabilities, while Powell Valley Healthcare is having meetings every two weeks on the topic.
“Filling in the holes and gaps is what we’re doing right now,” he said.
Crampton said Tatum will act as a support person for public health, the department which will take the lead on addressing the disease from a countywide persepctive.
“We just want to be prepared,” commissioner Jake Fulkerson said.
Crampton said the county will have to pay nearly all expenses for any shelter or quarantine it sets up with minimal help from the American Red Cross. The brunt of this protocol is being felt nationwide as King County, Wash., is currently in negotiations to buy a local motel to house coronavirus victims. As of Wednesday morning eight people have died of the virus in the suburban Seattle county.
A $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak will likely go before President Donald Trump to sign this week. This funding would trickle down to Park County, Crampton said.
The Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut Tuesday, lowering the U.S. rate .5%.
Crampton has also asked the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office how much help the county can get from the U.S. State Department and embassies of foreign governments, for possibly infected travelers who may frequent Wyoming and Park County this summer.
“To help manage these (foreign tourists) that have one member or two in their party that have been diagnosed with it,” Crampton said. “I don’t even think the state considered that question.”
There are at least eight strains of coronaviruses. The strain currently inflicting the globe is known as COVID-19. COVID has infected more than 94,000 worldwide and killed nine people in the United States.
An interesting exception to these totals is children, who almost entirely do not appear to be susceptible to the disease, and those who did get infected exhibited only mild symptoms.
“We don’t why,” said Crampton.
Crampton said a pregnant coronavirus victim gave birth recently to a baby who did not have the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 129 people have contracted the virus in the United States, and 48 people contracted the virus abroad and have been repatriated to the U.S., with 16 states experiencing infections. Several people have acquired the disease despite having no known connection to previous cases, which suggests community-based spread. These numbers are constantly evolving.
Utah and Nebraska are the closest states housing infected people.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has received COVID-19 test kits, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist, and is currently testing the devices. They are expected to be cleared for use in about a week.
The chance of dying from the disease increases with age with a high of 14.8% for those 80-years or older, and only .2% in people ages 10-39, the CDC reports.
“Someone like me, it could kill me,” the 63-year old Crampton said, who has a lifelong history of asthma and allergies. “But take Jack (Tatum) for example. He’s in perfect health and if he comes down it, he’s probably going to have a sneeze and a cough … and go on about his business.”
Gov. Mark Gordon held a press conference on the virus Tuesday, describing Wyoming as being a low-risk state for infection. He said the DOH is currently reviewing local hospitals and other facilities for emergency capabilities and will receive further guidance from the CDC.
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said any schools that have to close during the outbreak will receive a waiver for full funding.
Kim Deti, public information officer for the DOH, said the risk of the disease coming to Wyoming has increased, but there is no timeline for its arrival. She also said there are a “handful” Wyoming residents who were recently traveling abroad and are being monitored as low-risk coronavirus victims. None of these people have been confirmed positive but are receiving frequent check-up calls from the Wyoming Department of Health.
“They can maintain social distancing and being outdoors is the best thing that can happen for them,” Crampton said.
To be considered an official coronavirus case a person must test positive for the disease.
“They’re at the very least in a hospital or in isolation,” Crampton said.
Under the pandemic flu plan, those infected should wear a surgical mask and limit contact with others as much as possible. Only people who live in the home or are essential for patient care should enter an isolated person’s home. Public Health will now be given a fund in its budget to accept emergency grants from the federal government, verbally approved by the county commissioners Tuesday.
For questions about the disease and how to prepare effectively visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
