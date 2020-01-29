More than 92% of the Cody School District class of 2019 graduated on time, an increase from the year before.
The rate of 92.05% put Cody as one of 16 districts in the state and the lone Park County district to boast a rate above 90%. The prior class graduated 89.9% of seniors at the high school and Heart Mountain Academy combined.
That in itself was a big increase from 84.5% the year before and 83.9% for the class of 2016.
At CHS the 2019 rate was 91.8%. At HMA, which the year before was at 57%, 15 of 16 seniors graduated (93.8%)
“I think it’s just staff dedication to the kids,” CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston said. “Both schools really believe in the importance of graduating for kids and having opportunities.”
Powell School District graduated 89.1% of its seniors on time last year and Meeteetse 72.7%.
Cody is on the leading edge of a statewide trend.
The Wyoming Department of Education announced Jan. 21 that high school graduation rates increased to 82.1% in 2018-19, marking the sixth consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, when 77.6% of students graduated.
“Wyoming has reached the highest graduation rate under this methodology, which was put in place over a decade ago,” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “More Wyoming students are prepared to succeed in college careers and military service. Districts have worked hard to increase the number of students who received a diploma, and I am proud of that effort.
“But we must continue to focus on the 18% of students who don’t finish, and work to ensure that high school and earning a diploma is relevant to them.”
Does anyone else see the irony? Shortly after the district fires the superintendent without sharing a cause or reason, this article is shared... the community deserves an explanation!
