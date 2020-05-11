Golden shovels dug up the earth Friday, commemorating a special event several years in the making.
After years of planning, financing and campaigning for approval, work started on the new Park County Animal Shelter with a commemoration of the ground it will be built on. Board president Ken Markert and new executive director Megan McLean spoke during the event.
McLean moved from Billings a month ago to take the director job.
“Today, we are celebrating our successful campaign of building a new shelter,” McLean said. “It’s a beautiful day for it, and we’re very grateful for what the community has contributed towards it.”
The new facility is being built on a 3.47-acre lot next to the current shelter off the Greybull Highway.
With the aid of more than 500 people, organizations and foundations, what was originally a plan for a $1.7 million renovation has turned into a $1.9 million new shelter.
“The Park County Animal Shelter exists because of many generous acts by people who bestow their gifts in large ways, ways that demonstrate a nobleness of the soul,” Markert said. “Shelter supporters don’t expect to personally benefit. Instead, we are ending needless suffering and creating a better future for our community’s homeless and helpless dogs and cats.”
One of the key upgrades is providing more space for the animals.
“It will finally give us enough space to properly house all our felines. Dogs will have well-heated and noise-controlled kennels as well as new outdoor spaces,” Markert said. “The building will have many features missing from the existing shelter including a dedicated medical area, a large multipurpose room, dog and cat ‘acquaintance rooms,’ a staff break room, and so much more.”
The building also allows for isolation of sick animals from the rest of the shelter to avoid deadly diseases spreading through the shelter such as the 2019 feline parvo outbreak.
The new facility will be constructed by Groathouse Construction, with designs by Plan One Architects and Shelter Planners of Charlottesville, Va.. The 7,000 -square-foot building is planned to be completed by the end of this year.
“It is a massive upgrade from the current facilities,” said Mick Duff, vice president of Plan One Architects. “Once we smooth out and elevate the ground in the area, it will make for a great site. What I like about the space is that with the geography, there is a natural windbreak due to the hills.”
Markert added that, similar to the layout of the Cheyenne shelter, the building won’t run north to south or east to west, but at a 45 to 60 degree angle, as a way to get the most efficient amount of sunlight throughout the building. Further thought into the layout was considered for the neighbors, such as the Cody KOA, who were concerned about having barking dogs next to their campground in the summer.
“With the way we have set up the layout, cats will get a lot of morning sun, and dogs will be facing the hillsides, so there’ll be a whole building separating them from the neighbors nearby,” Markert said. “We spoke with the KOA (people), who were concerned by the shelter moving closer, and they seemed satisfied when we explained that.”
Markert and McLean thanked everyone who could attend the commencement, which wasn’t very many due to the restrictions of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, but also thanked those donors who had supported in the past and couldn’t be there. Mayor Matt Hall thanked PCAS for its good service in taking care of the animals of the community. He was glad to have supported the campaign and been a part of the commencement.
PCAS staff are happy to see the building progress.
“I am really excited. I’ve worked here for six years and it’s been the talk for the past five, so it’s exciting to see it go forward,” said operations manager Valerie Swensrud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.