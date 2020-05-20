Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson has sentenced one man in connection with the theft in 2019 of a trailer containing a side-by-side, while another man allegedly involved is still fighting charges.
On April 22, Lovell resident Michael Crawford, 37, pleaded guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more. He was sentenced to two years supervised probation and $599.53 in fines, with a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence.
On April 21, Allen Chamberlain, 33, pleaded not guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more. If found guilty he could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and an Aug. 12 jury trial.
The $4,000 enclosed trailer was damaged in the July 2019 theft, but the $15,000 Arctic Cat side-by-side stolen from outside a residence on 22nd Street near Mountain View Drive in Cody was unharmed. The trailer and UTV were found along Lane 18 in rural Powell one day after the theft.
When authorities talked to Chamberlain, he denied his involvement but implicated Crawford.
Chamberlain was arrested May 4 in Powell on unrelated charges of failing to perform duty upon colliding with property, driving with a suspended license and being under the influence of controlled substances. He is still in custody with a $27,000 bond.
Crawford was arrested by Cody police, who had a warrant for his arrest March 10.
Wayne Karlik, owner of the property, said $220 worth of items, including a rain jacket and grease gun, were also stolen from the side-by-side.
The property was stolen sometime between late July 27 and early July 28 from the street outside Karlik’s house.
Video analysis
Police posted on Facebook about the theft, showing a video of surveillance footage from Cody Paint and Body – 500 yards or less away – of a man involved in the heist.
From that photo police were able to solicit leads from the community.
According to the affidavit, it was from a tip about the post that first led authorities to Chamberlain. In the video, a man identified as Chamberlain can be seen getting out of a red GM truck hauling the trailer, and checking the lights on the trailer to make sure they’re working, before departing the Cody Paint and Body parking lot.
The source said they recognized his “Sasquatch”-like walk and build, and saw him shortly after the theft wearing the same clothes as the man in the video. They also confirmed Chamberlain’s identity from a driver’s license photo.
The reporting party said they had sourced the video from a friend who also recognized Chamberlain.
They said the truck belongs to a Lovell man named “Mike,” whom they had seen at their neighbor’s house with Chamberlain a short time after the theft.
A connection was found between Chamberlain and Alicia Dunn, an individual facing multiple charges in Park County on alleged unrelated crimes.
From this connection, detective Juston Wead reached out to Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Darrell Steward who identified Crawford. He said Crawford is also known as “Cowboy Mike,” according to the affidavit.
Authorities found Crawford’s Facebook page where photos of the GM truck were posted.
“The caption under the photo of the truck on Crawford’s Facebook page said, ‘Check out my new truck,’” Richard Tillery, a Cody Police detective said.
A short while later, the truck was seen at a construction site in Powell.
Self-investigating
A confidential informant told authorities Crawford and Chamberlain paid them a visit three days after the theft. That person said Chamberlain asked the informant’s family if they knew anything about the stolen trailer. Later, after watching the video for the first time, the family agreed it was Chamberlain.
“The confidential person also believes that Chamberlain came to their house ‘fishing’ for information,” Tillery said.
The informant said Chamberlain had confirmed to them he had seen the video.
Another informant identified Crawford and Chamberlain, and said Chamberlain had also shown them the video. According to that person, Chamberlain had asked them if the man in the video was them. When they asked why Chamberlain wouldn’t say.
Chamberlain had a preliminary hearing last week on his most recent misdemeanor charges. He has a July 9 pretrial conference and an Aug. 12 jury trial for his felony theft charges.
