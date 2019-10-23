Adults living within the Cody School District boundaries are invited to apply for a five-year, at-large term on the Shoshone Recreation District Board.
The board meets the second Thursday of each month in the Cody Rec Center at 8:30 a.m.
Board members may not serve more than two consecutive five-year terms. Having reached the term limit, Sarah Mikesell Growney will vacate her seat Dec. 31. The new board member’s term is Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 31, 2024.
Candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest along with a completed application by 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
Application forms are available from the parks and rec office in the Rec Center, 1402 Heart Mountain, during business hours or interested persons may send a request by email to Rick Manchester, city parks and rec director, at RickM@cityofcody.com. Direct questions to Manchester at (307) 527-3484.
The Cody school board makes appointments based on recommendations by SRD Board members.
Each year school district trustees dedicate one mill levy of school district property taxes to the SRD. The revenue supports recreation programs and activities for residents and guests of all ages within the school district.
Recreation-oriented, nonprofit organizations apply to the SRD Board for grant funding, which is awarded annually. Grants may be used to buy insurance and equipment and to pay facility rental or use costs.
Board members who have not reached their term limits may continue onto a second term. Manchester said Rick Stonehouse, whose first term expires Dec. 31, has indicated a desire to fulfill a second five-year term starting Jan. 1.
Other board members are Melissa Allen, Diane Ballard, Megan Fox, Jacob Ivanoff, Tom Keegan, Jay Nielson, Dossie Overfield and Alan Rosenbaum. Cody School District athletic director Tony Holt’s board position is renewed annually.
