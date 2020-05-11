The Cody School District is planning on a slightly smaller budget next year due to the severe impacts to the state economy wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and closures, but the preliminary budget also puts a focus on securing staff salaries.
Business manager Dawn Solberg revealed the fiscal year 2021 preliminary budget at Tuesday’s school board meeting, while noting there would likely be revisions after the state legislature makes adjustments to its funding during a special summer session. Those revisions could have a larger impact on future budgets.
While the district’s salary expense could rise for FY21 due in part to a few new positions such as an elementary school assistant principal and new technology and special education specialists, other areas of the budget are projected for cuts.
“Due to the unprecedented economic conditions and uncertainty for educational funding, the budget for next year has been modified,” Solberg said, “as we set forth a plan with maintaining staff as our priority.”
In the preliminary budget, discretionary spending cuts include a 14.5% reduction across the board with a few exceptions. All new programs will be placed on hold, including implementation of new systems. That cut saves more than $450,000.
The total general fund revenue for FY21 is projected at $32.21 million with expenses at $32.1. The projected final expenditure for fiscal year 2020 is roughly $33.74 million due in part to costs associated with the building of the new transportation complex on Beacon Hill, as a reserve of Pre-97 funds passed through the account. More than $4 million in cash reserves are projected at the end of the current budget, just under the 15% max allowed for districts to keep.
The proposed budget also includes pulling $677,000 from the depreciation fund for 2021 educational expenses. That fund has in excess of $2 million for FY20 due to a transfer of $1.28 million from the current budget. Salaries and benefits represent the bulk of FY21 expenses at more than $27 million.
Revenue is expected to be helped by a rising student tally of 2,027 as of March 13, eight students above the three-year total.
The capital construction fund for 2021 will be dominated by expenses for the bus barn complex, as the $2.42 million expected to be in the fund at the end of the current year will be nearly all spent, with just over $117,000 projected to remain at the end of the year.
Coaches paid
Spring coaches will get their full stipends as budgeted after a unanimous vote Tuesday by trustees.
Athletic director Tony Hult had earlier requested the coaches be paid despite the spring seasons being canceled. He said the shutdown was out of their hands and many have still been providing help to athletes.
“They spent a lot of time preparing for the season,” Hult said. “Coaching really isn’t just a season. These are coaches all year long.”
Trustee Karen Schipfman-Nielson said her son, a spring athlete, had been getting some tips sent to him by his coach.
Powell and nearly all of the 4A schools have done the same thing, Hult said.
