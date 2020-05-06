S&S Builders, prime contractor for the state roadway project in downtown Cody, remains on schedule to complete the first of four possible phases by mid-June.
“For now we’ll proceed as normal and end Phase 1 by June 15 unless things change,” said Ed Epperson, S&S superintendent, at the weekly public meeting outside the Irma on Tuesday morning.
Upgrades are underway for a stretch of US 14-16-20 from 10th Street east to 17th, around the curve at Pinnacle Bank and south up the Greybull Hill toward Stampede.
S&S holds the $4.93 million 2020 Cody Improvements Project contract with the Wyoming Department of Transportation that calls for a two-month break in construction to accommodate the town’s high summer visitation.
Phase 1, which began March 2, encompasses rehabilitation of Sheridan along the north and south sides of the street from the 10th to 14th intersections. Nighttime street grinding is set to begin May 13 followed by joint sawing and sealing and then thermoplastics work.
Epperson said once construction is finished, they will “clean the stuff up and get out of here.”
But given the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on tourism this summer, S&S and WYDOT – with input from businesses and subcontractors – are evaluating whether to adjust the construction schedule.
In the meantime, construction has moved steadily eastward along the south side of Sheridan.
Concrete demolition and replacement of pavement slabs; curb, gutter and sidewalk; and ADA ramps are focused in the 1100-1300 blocks.
S&S reopened the southside intersection of 11th Street and Sheridan outside Bank of the West on Tuesday. With that intersection open to traffic, the contractor closed the 13th intersection Tuesday night.
Traffic at 20 miles per hour runs in one lane each direction on the north half of the street through the work zone. Sidewalks are open to pedestrians and parallel parking is allowed along Sheridan’s north side.
