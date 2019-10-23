Ed Hume Sr. was sentenced to five years supervised probation with a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence last month, after pleading guilty to knowingly and willfully allowing children in the presence of methamphetamine. He was found with meth pipes at his Cody home where five children were living in September 2017.
Hume said the incident occurred when he was renting a room in a house with strangers who had children. After getting hurt at his job, Hume said he fell into a downward cycle in which he became addicted to meth.
“I got depressed, lost my house,” he said.
At his sentencing, county prosecutor Jack Hatfield argued Hume be given prison time for his offense, citing that he lied about being on probation for a dog-at-large ticket when he was accused of larceny in 2016, and did not take responsibility for allowing meth near the children in his home.
“He said he never took his clothes off (containing meth) when he had meth in the house,” Hatfield said. “What he’s saying does not conform with any kind of logic. He’s spinning this fairy tale.”
Hume, 49, must also pay $1,325 in court fees, which he has to pay back at a rate of at least $100 per month. In addition he must take a “criminal thinking” class and enter a treatment program with Cody Regional Health.
“I have no urge to get high anymore,” Hume said.
Bentley pleads not guilty
Former Powell resident Lee Bentley has pled not guilty to conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a Jan. 9 pretrial conference and Feb. 12 jury trial. Bentley is accused of being involved in the Bill Lee meth ring in early 2018, distributing meth within that organization.
He posted a $10,000 cash bond after initially being arrested in mid-summer.
At a hearing held last week, Bentley revealed he is attending barber school in Casper. Judge Bill Simpson granted Bentley’s request to travel within the state under his bond conditions, but he is not allowed to leave the state. He is being represented by Brigita Krisjansons.
Kirk gets bond increased
Despite being in custody since his original arrest, a Missouri man had his bond requirements increased during an arraignment hearing held Friday.
At that hearing Charles Kirk, 38, pled not guilty to intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
At his hearing Kirk requested a $10,000 cash or surety bond, which prosecutor Jack Hatfield opposed.
“The defendant has a 75-page criminal history of which there’s felony conviction after felony conviction,” he said, adding that Kirk is currently wanted by law authorities in Ohio and has a high chance of leaving the state if released.
Kirk argued that none of these felonies occurred within the last 10 years.
Judge Bill Simpson agreed with Hatfield and increased his bond from $10,000 cash-only to $50,000-cash only.
“I have to consider some of the allegations and previous criminal history,” Simpson said. “It is a very serious crime. I can understand the confusion that occurs with our neighboring state of Colorado (that has legal marijuana sales).”
Brinkerhoff pleads guilty to lesser crime
Brinkerhoff was ordered to pay $2,506 in restitution and $275 in court fees for shoplifting under $1,000, which he pled guilty to. Charges for property theft valued more than $1,000 were lowered, and interference with a peace officer and distorting a license plate charges were dismissed per his plea deal.
He was also assessed six months unsupervised probation and 60 days of jail, with credit for 78 days served.
Brinkerhoff was caught stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions from late 2017 to early 2018, absconding with two laptops and two compound bows through the exit door of the store with Truth Lira.
In both of his first two thefts from Walmart Brinkerhoff was wearing the same red and grey Adidas sweatshirt that helped connect Cody Police to his identity.
Lara gets reduced bond, pleads not guilty
Judge Bill Simpson approved Cody resident Tonya Lara’s bond be reduced to $5,000 cash or surety as she stated she is currently going through financial hardship. It was previously $5,000 cash-only.
“Your honor, with all due respect that is a bridge too far,” said county attorney Jack Hatfield. “She was found with a substantial quantity of a controlled substance.”
Lara was allegedly found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018 and attempted to evade a BLM agent.
The defendant has pled not guilty to possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, a charge carrying up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She also pled not guilty to interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to one year in prison and $1,000 in fines.
“(Meth use) is so widespread, it’s just a nightmare,” Simpson said. “It destroys everybody around them.”
