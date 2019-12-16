Northwest College will close its business offices and all admission and registration services Dec. 23-Jan. 1.
The NWC Cody Center will also be closed during the semester break.
The Hinckley Library on campus wrapped up 2019 on Friday and reopens Jan. 13.
The library is open regularly during the semester from 7:45 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays; 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays. Late night study hours are 9 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday and 7-11 p.m. Sundays.
