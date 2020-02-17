CHEYENNE – A former Cody resident accused of murdering a woman in Laramie County and disposing of her body near Cody will be evaluated for his competency after pleading not guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Joseph Underwood, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. He pleaded not guilty, but a trial date hasn’t been set due to pending evaluations.
Underwood is accused of killing Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
At his arraignment, Underwood’s attorney Brandon Booth said he initially waived Underwood’s speedy preliminary hearing rights because he was trying to obtain medical records about Underwood’s brain injuries.
In 1992, Underwood was involved in a motorcycle crash in Cody as a teenager that left him with a brain injury. In 2014, during a standoff between himself, his ex-wife’s cousin and police, Underwood shot himself in the head.
Booth said they were just able to obtain some of Underwood’s medical records and wanted to have Underwood evaluated for competency due to his traumatic brain injuries. He also said Underwood was reserving the right to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness.
When Judge Peter Froelicher asked Underwood if he was understanding the proceedings and what they mean, Underwood said he wasn’t really able to.
Booth said he would like Underwood to be evaluated by a specific evaluator who is familiar with neurology and traumatic brain injuries. But Laramie County district attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said Underwood had been evaluated by the Wyoming State Hospital and deemed competent.
She said requesting a specific person to do a competency evaluation is a diversion from what is normally done.
On Nov. 2, law enforcement found Elizondo’s body in a creek bed just south of Cody. Her body was covered with a blue sheet and tied to a red handcart, according to court documents.
Underwood returned to the scene later that night and was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement. He later admitted to officers he thinks he strangled Elizondo, according to court documents.
Elizondo’s autopsy revealed her cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to court documents. Elizondo and Underwood were in a turbulent dating relationship and, on the night of her murder, she returned a ring Underwood had given her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.