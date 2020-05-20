As tourists converge on Cody for the Memorial Day weekend, workers on the downtown highway rehabilitation project will enjoy a three-day break.
S&S Builders, Gillette, has a $4.93 million contract with the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 2020 Cody Improvements Project, now in its 12th week.
Ed Epperson, S&S superintendent, said it’s their first block of time off since construction began nearly three months ago, although a couple of employees will be working on the Moss Creek Bridge, one of two WYDOT bridge projects on the North Fork.
With cooperation from Mother Nature, S&S has stayed on schedule to complete the first of four phases on June 15 by keeping a steady six-day per week, dawn-to dusk schedule that now includes overnight surface grinding.
S&S continues concrete work between the 12th and 13th street intersections on the east end of the work zone that spans 10th-14th streets along Sheridan. The 12th Street intersection is open and S&S expects to complete concrete pours in the 13th Street intersection this week.
Epperson said all Phase 1 concrete work on Sheridan will be finished by May 29.
Subcontractor Robinson Grinding & Profiling, Gillette, is continuing nighttime operations to remove ridges off edges around concrete slabs. The machine grinds away high spots and other imperfections in new and old concrete pavement panels, providing a smooth, continuous driving surface.
“Before, you could hear thumpy, thump, thump,” Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesman, said of the tire noise from uneven panels. “So now it’s smooth.”
At the same time, the diamond grinding process removes smooth spots by carving grooves into the pavement surface. The continuous microtexture creates friction, thereby improving skid resistance, reducing noise and increasing safety.
Tuesday was the start of concrete joint sawing-sealing involving two operations. S&S is working on ADA ramps at street corners and the Billings-based Rollinger Companies is responsible for the roadway.
“We take old sealant out and put brand new in,” Todd Frost, Cody resident engineer, said. “It should last quite a while.”
Old, deteriorated rubber-like seals date back to the 1980s. The new silicone joint sealant will help keep water out of the subgrade under the pavement. Sealing of highway joints also prevents breakage of concrete along slab edges.
Project update meetings, open to the public, continue outside the Irma each Tuesday at 9 a.m.
