The Park County Republican Party is hosting its caucus Saturday at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Bicentennial Hall with registration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is open to all registered Republicans.
Check with the County Clerk’s office to verify registration.
Caucuses will also be held 1-3 p.m. at the Clark Fire Hall and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mountain View Clubhouse for people in Ralston and the Heart Mountain area.
Decisions will be made for the county convention, resolutions to be brought forward and more. It’s also a chance to learn about the party.
People may volunteer to help get out the vote and host a candidate to learn where they stand on the issues.
