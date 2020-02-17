Library director Clymer to retire
The face of Park County’s libraries will be retiring.
It was announced in a Feb. 11 letter sent to county commissioners chair Joe Tilden that Library Director Frances Clymer will be retiring in April.
“Frances has been dedicated to preserving and expanding the level of service the library system provides,” John Gordnier, library board chairman said. “She has been firm on insisting that the library be treated fairly, but flexible and cooperative when county finances need to be considered.”
Clymer has been library director since 2005. Prior to that, she was a historian at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West for 20 years.
Clymer and Gordnier will come before the commissioners Tuesday to discuss her retirement and plans for replacing her position.
Hume probation revoked, sent to prison
Cody resident Edgar Hume Sr., was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison in January for breaking his probation, only three months into his five year supervised probation term.
Hume had been sentenced by Judge Bill Simpson in September 2019 for knowingly and willfully allowing children in the presence of methamphetamine. He had been found with meth pipes at his home where five children were living in September 2017.
During a routine drug testing in December, Hume tested positive for meth. He told authorities he had discovered a bag of meth in his truck and could not resist the urge to smoke its contents. Hume said he had been sober for 836 days before the slip up.
“For an addict, it was 836 days of fighting for sobriety for every day,” said his public defender attorney Scott Kath.
Hume was found guilty for delivery of meth in 2007 but said he had sober for nearly 10 years after that incident. He has never served time in prison before.
“How many more chances does he get?” questioned county deputy prosecutor Jack Hatfield. “He needs to go to the pen(etentiary).”
Meeteetse meth distributors sentenced
Three members of a Meeteetse family have received sentencing for their role accepting and facilitating shipments of meth in the mail from California over a more than a year-long period.
Sloan Justice pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver controlled substance meth and was sentenced to a six month sentence at the Park County Detention Center with credit for 107 days served, to start on Oct. 18. After successfully completing this portion, she was granted three years supervised probation.
She also received a 3-5 years suspended prison sentence, a $1,500 fine, and $325 in court fees.
Daniel Justice pleaded no contest to conspiring to deliver controlled substance meth. He was sentenced to one year in jail at the Park County Detention Center with credit for 202 days served. Judge Bill Simpson said Daniel Justice could be released out of jail and allowed to return home if admitted into Park County Drug court, an 18-24 month program. With completion of the program the remainder of his jail sentence would be suspended. He also must pay $330 in court fees and serve three years supervised probation.
Daniel and Sloan’s daughter Shania Justice received a deferred sentence with three years supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to intent to distribute meth. Her felony will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation. Simpson said due to the deferral Shania Justice will not be eligible for a reduction in probation.
“For first time offenders like yourself, this is an opportunity to go forward in life and atone for their mistake, but also address it,” Simpson told Shania Justice during her sentencing.
Simpson said she will be likely sent to the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk if she breaks her probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.