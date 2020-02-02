Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Snow likely. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow and windy. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.