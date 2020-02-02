image

Student Council members Hailie, 11, and Kinzie, 8, sort cans by expiration date at Cody Cupboard Friday, January 31st. Livingston school raised 1,420 pounds of food. The grades that raised the most food, kindergarten and third grade, won a ‘soup-er bowl party’ where they can choose to bowl or play football with high school students.

 LAUREN MODLER

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.