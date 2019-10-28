Livingston School has gone blue and gold.
Last week principal Mike Wood told the Cody School Board a flood of support for the switch from Livingston Lizards to the Broncs and Fillies sped up a process the school began last year.
“During the past couple of school years, it has become clear that students and parents seek shirts and school pride items that are Cody Bronc and Filly colors,” Wood said. “Last school year, we didn’t have anyone seeking Livingston Lizard items, instead they were asking for items that matched Cody Bronc colors.”
Wood said the school staff identify numerous reasons to make the switch, from unity with the high school to the fact that last year parents were looking for clothing with the high school colors for their students, not Livingston green.
Additionally, more than 80 percent of stakeholders who took a survey on the possible change were in favor of it.
Due to the change, the school is looking at repainting the gym floor after a school refinishing and repainting school walls.
While the Cody School District’s other elementary schools have different mascots, the colors are already more in line with the navy blue of the high school.
The middle school previously made the same transition to the high school colors.
Last year Livingston staff began the process of visiting with various parents, teachers and students regarding the color and mascot change.
“We began wearing the Cody colors as part of our Cody school spirit,” Wood said. “We also sold Cody-colored shirts to staff and parents who were interested. Our plan was to slowly continue infusing the idea this fall and then work closely with the school community to make a final decision.
“The change process has gathered more momentum than expected and has moved much quicker than planned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.