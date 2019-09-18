Following its benefit concert a few months ago, Big Horn Radio Network is planning another St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser in Cody.
City officials are OK letting the local radio station use the city’s American Legion Baseball field next June 12-13 for a benefit celebrity softball game. But after absorbing $9,100 in unbudgeted expenses by assisting with the last fundraiser, the city council was not amenable to donating the $350 event sponsorship as requested.
With June 12 reserved as a set-up day, the celebrity game would take place on the 13th.
The council’s denial wasn’t a statement about the cause’s worthiness – it was a financial matter. With 10 months remaining in the budget year that started July 1, the City of Cody has less than $1,500 left in its $10,000 council contingency reserve account. Contingency is money set aside in the current year operating budget to handle unexpected expenses.
Providing police security and traffic control during the free Clint Black country music concert at Cody Stampede Park cost the City of Cody $9,100. Prior to the event, the council planned to take $6,000 from its fiscal year 2018-2019 Council Contingency Fund. The $3,100 difference was taken from the police department’s personnel budget, according to Leslie Brumage, finance officer.
Counting anticipated and actual costs, the fiscal year 2019-2020 contingency fund balance that started about three months ago with $10,000 plus a $1,576 carry-over from the previous year is already down to $1,326.
When last spring Big Horn Radio Network announced plans to sponsor the concert as a benefit for St. Jude, the Cody fire marshal, police chief, county sheriff and others responsible for public safety and welfare began planning how to manage the event that ultimately drew roughly 6,000 spectators. The city chose to absorb expenses rather than ask for reimbursement.
Money aside, parks and rec director Rick Manchester, referencing the logistics of baseball field availability, expressed reservations about tying up ballfields.
He said American Legion Baseball representatives confirmed no conflict existed with the fundraiser dates.
In a 7-0 vote, the council agreed to let Big Horn Radio Network use the American Legion Baseball field for its Celebrity Softball Game. The $350 city sponsorship was not included in the motion.
