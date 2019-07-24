Geri Kovach waited in the crowded grandstands Tuesday night at the Park County Fairgrounds for her son Tucker, 6, to head out into the ring as part of the team Pork Patrol, a group of youths from his Powell baseball team.
It wouldn’t be his first time wrestling pigs, but there was a big caveat.
“We practiced the other day with 3-day-old pigs,” she said. “But these are bigger, with all of these people around, in a mud pit.”
It’s not easy – only one group in the peewee age group managed to get a young pig in the central barrel – but every team and every wrestler enters the ring with their own strategy.
Stevie Barry, who helped recruit a men’s and women’s team full of Cody residents for Midway Auto, said the key is to go for the back feet.
Her husband, a member of the men’s team, said the key was speed.
“Everybody moves in at once,” Mason Barry said. “Don’t give them time to think.”
Pigs are smart, added Sassy Brewer, who should know as she has two pet pigs at home.
“That’s why I’m on the team,” she said.
While she was participating for the first time Tuesday, the men finished second last year at the Big Horn County Fair and the women were third.
The 14 and 15-year-old Wilbur Wranglers competitors came in as a powerhouse in their division, having won three years in a row before a second-place last year. Kaylee Deglau, competing for at least the fourth time, had her strategy down pat.
“We’ll have each person on a different body part depending on strength and size,” she said.
She was joined by a teammate with solid experience and a couple just getting into the sport, including Madison Timmons who had a very simple reason for joining.
“I like mud,” she said.
There was plenty of mud. Before the first round and after each age group fair staff doused the pit with water, while other volunteers walked around the mud in muck boots to mix it up.
Teagan Blain, 13, of Super Swine said she’d be watching to see how sloppy the mud was before their turn. At the end of their time in the pit, having very nearly gotten the pig in the barrel, she was covered in mud.
It is, after all, a pit covered in mud, with an unpredictable pig able to escape the grasps of competitors, slip through holes and wriggle out of arms. Therefore, one group hadn’t formed much of a plan at all.
“We’re just going to wing it,” said soon-to-be Powell freshman Landon Brazelton as his Slinging Swine teammates nodded in agreement.
Russell Goolsbey, 9, was part of the first team to display a winning strategy.
He came up to the pig slowly, as soon as the team was released to pursue.
“I was going to go for the hind legs, I stopped it with my hand from going one way. It stopped and I just picked it up because it was standing there,” he said. “I told (my team) to back me up.”
They did, with the Powell team of Rhett Goolsbey, Kasen Asay and Sawyer Eck converging on Russell to help him carry the pig and drop it into the bucket in a little more than 13 seconds.
The strategy isn’t a fluke – the same group of boys won last year as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.