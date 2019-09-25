A man who helped bring aviation to Cody will be inducted into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame Saturday.
Elmer Faust will become the 28th inductee into the body for his aviation work in Cody and throughout Wyoming. Faust, who passed away in 1989, will be honored at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West with an induction ceremony 2-4:30 p.m.
“On behalf of YRA, I would like to congratulate the Faust family on this exceptional honor,” said Bob Hooper, Yellowstone Regional Airport general manager.
Faust originally started as an auto mechanic at his Red Top Garage, but used those same mechanical skills to build his first airplane, a Corben Junior Ace.
In the late 1920s and early 1930s he and a few other Cody residents cleared rocks and flattened a pasture to build Cody’s first legitimate airplane runway, which would later become the site of the current-day airport. Later, he built two airplane hangars at the site and operated a maintenance shop there for some time as well, where he operated on both planes and cars.
The original airport was named after him in 1992. Although the main terminal built in 2011 is known as Yellowstone Regional today, the old terminal is still named in his honor.
In the late 1930s Faust dived into aircraft maintenance and in 1949 started serving the greater Big Horn Basin, greater Wyoming and Billings with his outfit, Cody Aero Service. He quickly rose to prominence in the area and was awarded a Federal Aviation Administration Aviation Mechanic Citation for his work that contributed to increased aviation safety and reliability in the area.
During WWII, Faust served as an instructor at Hancock College of Aeronautics in California where he taught students about aircraft mechanics and engines. Some of his students included the first women to be taught aviation mechanics in the U.S. military, in the Off-Reservation Training program.
In his spare time he still rebuilt older aircraft such as a 1937 Fairchild 24, 1928 Mono Coup and several Waco Aircraft Company planes. One 1933 Waco plane he restored found a home in the National Air and Space Museum’s reserve collection.
Faust flew planes for most of his life, a relative wild-west time in aviation, with less FAA regulations and reliable aircrafts into the 1960s.
In a 1981 interview with the Enterprise Faust recalled crashing into a power line and also a mountain on one occasion.
He also built several planes from scratch like a late-1940s Piper PA-12. This plane known as the Faust 301 is still being flown today.
If interested in attending the induction, RSVP with JoAnn West at (307) 587-5307.
