This is part one of a two-part series on some issues ailing the Title 25 system in Wyoming
With the third highest suicide rate in the nation, Wyoming requires a mental health system that can manage the pressures its residents present.
The state has a system designed to facilitate treatment to those facing mental health crisis, but it has many players on the chess board, each trying to maneuver their own pieces. This has led to issues with funding, staffing and the welfare of those detained.
Title 25 emergency detention is a legal process in which a law enforcement officer or qualified medical professional detains a person believed to be a risk to the health of themselves, others, or are unable to meet basic human needs, due to mental illness.
“It involves nearly everybody in local government,” said Stefan Johansson, deputy director of the Wyoming Department of Health. “(There are) a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but all trying to manage a system that has legal ramifications, but also to keep people safe.”
The Wyoming Title 25 system dates back to 1920 when the state hospital was officially referred to as the “Wyoming Insane Asylum.”
Practices and procedures
When an individual is detained, a preliminary assessment must be performed within 24 hours and, if then deemed necessary, a preliminary court hearing must occur within the first 72 hours of detention. If the court finds that a person is mentally ill, they may be detained for up to 10 additional days, but this period of time can also be increased if requested by the individual and or their lawyer.
Shayna Florian, a volunteer with the National Alliance and Mental Illness and the Suicide Prevention Team of Park County, recommends individuals prone to mental health issues have a wellness recovery action plan in place that identifies not only how they can avoid a crisis, but also who that person wants involved during and immediately after an event. If a person expresses the desire to voluntarily seek mental therapy before their court hearing they must be dismissed.
Those patients found not mentally ill must agree to a safety plan that involves a commitment to taking medication and treatment, but Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric said he hasn’t found these scenarios to be particularly successful in the long-term either with a “revolving door” of return cases.
He said patients deemed for outpatient care also often do not have success.
“It’s very frustrating, especially on the repeat people,” Skoric said.
Only a court of law will determine if a person will be involuntarily hospitalized for mental illness. Once that decision is made, they will receive an assessment to determine where they will receive treatment within seven days.
“That is a judge making that decision, not a mental health professional,” Florian said. “I do find that flawed from the get-go.”
Many patients are sent to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston for involuntary hospitalization. However this process is rarely streamlined, as the State Hospital often is at full occupancy and struggles with staffing.
Steven Humphries-Wadsworth, service line director at Cedar Mountain Center – the Cody Regional Health facility for mental health and substance abuse treatment – and a former staff member at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center, said he has seen waiting periods of a month or more for a bed to open up.
Park County commissioner Joe Tilden said an individual was recently kept in a padded cell for 45 days at the Park County Detention Center because the State Hospital would not take them.
Spiraling costs
Paying the fee for those first 72 hours in detainment is the local county. This includes a patient’s court and attorney fees.
“It’s one of the few areas of the law where the government doesn’t control the checkbook,” Skoric said.
The 72-hour time range does not include weekends and holidays so an individual could actually be held for 2-3 additional days based on the time of admittance, before ever receiving a court hearing.
“It’s (72 hours) too long, they need help immediately,” Florian said. “A mental health crisis is a very delicate state.”
Over the past four years, Park County has spent from $43,000-$66,000 annually on Title 25 cases, and has $50,000 budgeted for this fiscal year.
“It’s expensive and we’re certainly not getting what we’re paying for,” Skoric said.
The Wyoming Senate did pass legislation in 2016 intended to offer an alternative to Title 25 hospitalization, by allowing the state to use a $100-million fund for community-based mental health treatment, and add “gatekeepers” for the detainment process.
“It’s not that legislature hasn’t tried to do a few things but it certainly hasn’t reduced the wait-list at the state hospital,” Skoric said.
There is no Title 25 legislation planned for the 2020 session.
Humphries-Wadsworth said having the state facilitate better training and even more community-based mental health treatment centers that can treat Title 25 cases, even if only 2-3 beds per site, would greatly help the overloaded system. Florian agrees and believes options like Cloud Peak Crisis Center’s five-bed Lighthouse center in Worland need to be better utilized and built in more places.
“I think that can be an option, a very viable option,” Florian said. “Actually being sent to the State Hospital or (Wyoming Behavioral Institute) could actually traumatize them more.”
Some other locations that provide outpatient psychiatric care are WBI in Casper, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, YBHC and Cloud Peak, but these private institutions tend to be more expensive than the care the State Hospital provides.
Band-aid for a scar
Title 25 holds are supposed to be held at medical facilities. In Park County, this usually ends up occurring at either Cody Regional Health or Powell Valley Healthcare, but also in rare scenarios can occur at the Park County Detention Center.
During a hold scenario, hospital staff are made responsible for keeping watch of a detained individual, yet cannot actually offer them any direct medical treatment, beyond treating suicide attempts and serious bodily harm.
“A Title 25 patient doesn’t get any treatment when they’re housed in either Powell Valley or Cody Regional,” Skoric said.
After the 72-hour juncture the county is off the hook for paying Title 25 expenses, but that doesn’t mean the strain is removed for hospital staff.
Humphries-Wadsworth said psychiatric treatment needs to be provided more quickly on detention holds.
“Everybody who’s medically involved knows that the best place for that person to be is in a psychiatric hospital, in a psychiatric unit,” he said. “Knowing that person is not there day-by-day takes a toll on the people who are there and providing the care and knowing the care they’re providing is not what that person needs.”
Furthermore, Humphries-Wadsworth added Cody Regional and Powell Valley are not ideal locations for detaining suicidal and highly psychotic patients for substantial periods of time. Although the patients put on Title 25 holds have not engaged in any criminal activity, Humphries-Wadsworth said, “they are essentially in jail” while detained.
“We’re not secure facilities and we don’t have the resources to safely manage that person for their safety or even for our staff and their safety,” he said.
Draining the well
In 2016, the Department of Health had its budget reduced by $141 million, including a 14 percent cut to daily Title 25 rates.
Currently, Humphries-Wadsworth feels that current state funding does not adequately meet the demands that community-based mental health treatment centers see from the public.
He said this leads too much prioritizing of certain patients, leaving low and medium-risk individuals under-treated until their problems become much worse. Florian credits the Suicide Prevention Team of Park County and local peer specialists for trying to address at-risk individuals before they get to the critical stage, but often this is still not enough.
Humphries-Wadsworth said while he was an employee at YBHC, the organization enacted a grant-funded program called “Family Center Brief Intervention Therapy” that provided daily client meetings to those at-risk for suicidal behavior. He found it an effective way to “divert” people from Title 25 holds to intensive outpatient therapy by treating people in their own community. Dan Cote, a staff member at YBHC, said this program no longer exists.
“Statistically, once somebody is placed on an involuntary hold and goes to the State Hospital, their lifetime likelihood of attempting suicide again is higher than if they were released from that hold and received treatment in the community,” Humphries-Wadsworth said. “If we can get them treated locally the lifetime outcomes for them are better.”
The options for anyone struggling here are being thrown in jail, talking to someone who is way way more religious than they are or going to Yellowstone Behavioral Health and dealing with the revolving door of employees.
I don't like to reveal stuff like this in the paper, but it's the honest truth. I have needed help in the past too and from my experience half the people working in the mental health business here in Cody should absolutely not be. I've had to deal with people drunk and/or on drugs or having some kind of personal crisis to the point where I feel like I had to spend the hour with them making sure they didn't get angrier and do something belligerent, and this is as a patient.
My opinion on how to help people. First most people suffering could see 90% improvement if they had friends to talk to or somebody to help them clean up their house. People are becoming more isolated everywhere, this is an America problem. Secondly, get rid of Yellowstone Behavioral Health's government funding and get some educated, secular professionals from out of state to run a program.
