Cody’s medical leaders and staff have organized a committee to decide the fate of questionable elective surgery cases.
Under recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control, all elective surgeries are to be suspended until further guidance because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to conserve resources and staff.
But the guideline does little to explain what should be done about certain “gray” area cases, such as those that may be considered elective now, but if not handled soon will become much more serious.
Examples of gray area cases include hernias and varying degrees of spinal cord and hip issues.
“The devil is in the details,” said Dr. Glen Poffenbarger. “If we don’t give people treatment then they’re untreated and their disease gets worse.
“How much they’re going to be hurt by that is very very hard to say but clearly they’re not going to be helped by that.”
More emergency cases like acute cancer, pregnancies and infected gall bladders are still taking place without committee referral.
“We do have dissent on this committee but I do feel pretty strongly that people who are really needing their surgery are getting their surgery,” said Dr. Andrea Chisholm, an obstetrician-gynecologist.
The committee made up of eight individuals and spearheaded by Dr. Lael Beachler has been making these decisions since April 8 on an almost daily basis.
Poffenbarger said making these decisions isn’t always easy and often requires a gut check to make a decision.
“Where along the spectrum do you draw the line,” Poffenbarger questioned. “What is the net cost to society?”
Poffenbarger mentioned that it is difficult to find a middle ground between saving resources and saving lives.
He said the local economy needs to open up based on the local COVID-19 risk, which is significantly lower than major hotspots like New York City. Farther down the road, he believes there will be many “vigorous” restrictions of freedoms that have occurred during the pandemic.
Chisholm has a different synopsis. Although the risk may be low now, she said even a small wave of cases in Cody could set services far behind.
“It won’t take much to overwhelm resources here,” she said. “We need to be in this for everybody.
“(If) we have four, five, six COVID-positive patients in our care, we’re going to go through respirators pretty fast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.