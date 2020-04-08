Construction on the Cody School District’s transportation facility is underway, although an early April snow slowed work down a bit and the COVID-19 pandemic looms as a possible issue in terms of acquiring needed supplies down the road.
The lead contractor broke ground March 30.
At present, facilities director Terry Gardenhire said the pandemic has not caused an issue with Groathouse Construction’s work on Beacon Hill, but other projects have already been affected. For example, he said an upgrade to LED lights at the middle school has been delayed by short staffing at the supplier due to the pandemic.
“As this COVID-19 epidemic drags on, supplies of a lot of things are going to get affected,” he said. “Right now there are no conversations with bus barn supplies, but that could change in a week.”
For now, the bus barn remains on schedule for a March 2021 finish. On Tuesday trustees approved a slate of measures saving more than $53,000 to offset a hike in concrete testing costs in order to maintain an appropriate level of contingency funds.
Trustees initially approved $175,000 to the project’s up to $3.599 million price tag, but trustees then approved a slate of additional small projects that took a big chunk out of the contingency. Higher than expected testing costs lowered the contingency to around $13,000. The new cost savings will bump that total north of $66,000.
The start of a construction marks a new phase in a lengthy process. Cody’s Groathouse was awarded the bid in February.
The bid-award came a little more than a year after trustees voted to move forward on building a new transportation facility on Beacon Hill, as opposed to renovating the current facility on 19th Street.
Since that vote, trustees and staff have worked with architects and other professionals to design a new complex and sell the rest of the land on Beacon Hill, the proceeds of which constitute a large chunk of the money being spent on the project.
The district also plans to sell the current bus barn land once the transportation department has moved to the new location.
The financing will come from a variety of sources, including nearly $2 million from a reserve fund, and the property sale will also provide a sizeable amount of money to help fund the project.
Plans involve a new bus barn, maintenance building and small office building near the FFA barn.
