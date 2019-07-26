It was another busy day at the Park County Fair on Thursday.
The summer heat did not keep people off the rides and from indulging in not so heart-healthy fried food.
Best friend trio Tacey Tajan, Claudia Preactor and Kindyle Floy said they look forward to the fair.
Floy said she arrived with her friends at exactly 12:17 p.m. and planned to stay until the rides closed at midnight.
“It’s the best time of the whole season.” Preactor said.
The group said their favorite fair food is funnel cakes and shared a plate together under the shade of a food truck.
Floy said her favorite ride is the zipper because she feels like she is standing in one place doing back flips.
Tajan favors the swings because she says from a distance they look slow but once on the ride they feel fast and the view is great.
The girls not only enjoy the rides and food but they participated in the pig wrestling.
They said the squealing was scary so they took great care to avoid hurting the pig.
The group agreed the mud was extremely watery and goopy. Tajan said she would try to run and just fall but it was still a lot of fun.
It was also a busy show day at the fair with poultry, rabbit meat goat, sheep and FFA showmanship, as well as the youth market beef show.
And in the grandstands attendees got to enjoy Chancey Williams and the Young Brothers Band and Ned LeDoux.
