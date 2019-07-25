Despite some threatening weather early in the day, the Park County Fair saw another day of summertime heat Wednesday and the crowds to go with it.
The stock barns always offer some interesting sights, many of them stemming from the way the animals behave. Jonathan Spiering was checking out the stock with an odd companion, his sister’s bum lamb. The animal followed him around like it was on an invisible leash.
“She always follows people around like that,” he said.
His sister Cecelia soon arrived to collect her project. She shows the lamb in the feeder and orphan categories.
Not far away behind the sheep barn, a new event for this year’s fair was firing up. Gus and Josie Loyning sat atop pedal tractors, trying to get enough traction to drag a sled with a bucket of water on it across the finish line.
They are calling it the kiddie tractor pull. It’s the brainchild of fair board member Shane Smith.
“We designed the sleds off of the ones they use for horse pulls,” he said. At first we were going to try a 40-pound bag on the sled, but then we settled down to more like 10.”
Ultimately, it was buckets of water that served as the weights. It was a fun display for everyone who gathered to watch.
“It seems to be a hit,” said Colleen, Shane’s wife.
The wrap-up for the evening was the ranch rodeo at the arena. Teams from area ranches were put up for auction to the crowd and competed in events based on everyday ranch work. From sorting to branding, the occupational athletes of the Big Horn Basin’s ranch community were in fine form.
The always-present food vendors and free stage entertainment rounded out the experience for fair-goers on day two.
