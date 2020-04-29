Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said the hope is to open the Cody Rec Center possibly by May 8-9.
But they first need to ensure staff and the facility can meet all 14 public health order restrictions.
Restrictions prohibit opening spas and locker rooms plus close-contact activities. Restroom access is allowed. Workout equipment must be at least 6 feet apart, staff must clean equipment between each patron’s use and swimming pools must be limited to one swimmer per lane.
The orders also address staff health and face coverings, and expect the facility to readily have available handwashing stations and sanitizer.
Maximum overall number of people allowed in the entire facility is one person per 120 square feet while maintaining physical distance.
“There’s nothing on these (restrictions) we didn’t have a solution to already,” Manchester said at a city council work session Tuesday.
He said the 70,000 square-foot facility has sufficient space for hundreds of people to use the rec center, even without exercise classes.
“We’re back to giddy,” he said.
When the city council meets in regular session Tuesday, it is expected to consider extending memberships to compensate for the extended closure.
