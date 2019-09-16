An attempt to protect Yellowstone National Park bison and those in the nearby Park border areas from the federal government was turned away last week.
The multi-year effort, begun in 2014, sought Endangered Species Act protection for the herd, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared it will not review the status of the animal.
Such organizations as the Western Watersheds Project and the Buffalo Field Campaign petitioned the government three times for consideration and then filed a lawsuit.
The environmental groups said the habitat and ecological surroundings for bison need to be examined.
In 2014, the Park bison population was down to 1,400. However, there has been spectacular growth in the size of the herds in recent years, sometimes reaching 4,500. As a result, hundreds of animals were subject to winter culling.
Also, just recently, a long process to transfer Park bison to Montana Native tribal lands culminated with some of Yellowstone’s bison moving to Fort Peck.
