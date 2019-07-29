His nose twitching, Tobias the wonder dog scented the dangerous stuff in less than a minute, probing with his nose and front paws over the edge of an open, flat-bottom boat at Grant Village’s marina.
Tobias was bribed to show off one day last week at Yellowstone National Park, quick to seize upon the interloper planted inside the boat.
The moment he discovered a zebra mussel, his handler Kayla Fratt provided a reward – not an edible treat, but a payoff allowing him to catch, chase and mouth a hard plastic red ball.
“Good boy,” she said in loud praise of the 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever.
Tobias is a specialist in his field. He can sniff out zebra mussels and quagga muscles to help protect fresh water from invasive species that can otherwise lead to the decimation of fish populations.
These tiny, almost microscopic, pests are native to parts of Europe and Asia, but transported in the ballast water of ships began invading the Great Lakes in the 1980s.
They have since moved West to the alarm of scientists and fish experts in various states because they alter ecosystems.
The mussels devour food previously claimed by other species at the bottom of the food chain. They absorb contaminants and spread them to other fish and birds, resulting in deaths.
Discovery of the mussels in a few Montana bodies of water in 2016 provoked Yellowstone and Wyoming state officials to ratchet up attention on the issue because of potential damage.
Tobias, a representative of Working Dogs for Conservation, a two-decade-old, internationally accomplished organization headquartered in Missoula, Mont., visited Yellowstone and Grand Teton, along with still-in-training dog partner border collie Barley for nearly two weeks in July.
Showing off these dogs’ sniffing prowess (Tobias is also death to Argentine ants) is a way to “highlight something which is a grave” matter, said Sue Mills, a National Park Service aquatic invasive species expert. “This is the poster child reason for why we are trying to prevent (an infestation). The 2016 detection in Montana really caused the Park to question how we were handling it.”
Wyoming and Montana increased attention at border stations inspecting watercraft before owners are permitted to launch their boats in local waters.
Likewise, Yellowstone. Last year, the Park Service increased surveillance of ballast tanks. The vigilance rarely found threats, but the awareness of danger is there.
“Ballast boat tanks are becoming an increasing risk,” Mills said.
Mussels can arrive aboard watercraft, kayaks and canoes included. Being virtually invisible, except to smart dogs, they are tremendously difficult to pinpoint.
Conservation detection
Over the decades, the average person has become familiar with sophisticated use of dogs’ powerful sense of smell.
Canines have often been depicted in movies or on television as bomb sniffers accompanying military authorities or police officers. More recently, dogs have been deployed sniffing out drugs at airports or elsewhere.
Indeed, the drug hound image is so ingrained, those staging the Grant Village demonstration erected a portable sign in more than one language, informing passersby these dogs were only checking out aquatic species, not marijuana or the like.
Not that dogs like Tobias and Barley couldn’t.
These dogs are one in 1,000. The mission statement for Working Dogs for Conservation reads: “We train the world’s best conservation detection dogs and put them to work protecting wildlife and wild places. We do it to save the world. They do it for the love of the ball.”
All dogs auditioning for jobs with Working Dogs are rescue dogs and most would be put to death at high-kill animal shelters if not for this opportunity.
“We screen 1,000 dogs for every one we take,” said Pete Coppolillo, the group’s executive director. “It’s a rare dog that wants this job.”
If a dog with a tryout is not an elite sniffer, Working Dogs finds it a home.
Aggressiveness is a key trait sought and the first stage is observing how desperately the dog wants to play with that colored ball about the size of a baseball.
Tobias showed excitement each time he ferreted out a zebra mussel. He did not grab it in his jaw, but identified it. For demonstration purposes, it was actually the same zebra mussel used over and over.
Tom Fratt, Kayla’s father, and a temporary volunteer, carried a vial containing the half-inch sized mussel in a shirt pocket. While Tobias and Barley were otherwise occupied, either barking, playing or resting, he planted the mussel in different places on the Park Service boat.
The mussels are small enough not to be spotted by the human eye, never mind smelled. Guided to the boat by Kayla Flatt one at a time, the dogs quickly circled and sniffed. Sometimes the mussel was found in 10 seconds. A long search might last 30 seconds.
These guys knew what they were after and were thrilled with their payoffs.
“God, you’re fast,” Kayla Fratt told Tobias at the end of one seemingly instant successful search.
While Barley is still learning the trade, Tobias is a veteran. Coppolillo said the dog journeyed to the Channel Islands on assignment as a sort of insurance policy. Locals believed they had eradicated Argentine ants.
“He found a colony they missed,” Coppolillo said.
Almost everyone knows – and not only pet owners – that dogs have a superior sense of smell compared to humans.
One statistic Working Dogs for Conservation touts as to why these dogs do even better than Sherlock Holmes in the detection business is spelled out on the organization’s website under a comment, “How do they do it?”
“Humans have approximately five million scent receptors in our noses,” it reads. “Dogs can have upwards of 220 million, which is why they can detect a single teaspoon of sugar in a million gallons of water.”
“This is a growing industry,” Coppolillo said. “There is more and more awareness about what these animals can do.”
On the prowl
The noses know.
Certainly, it seems the sharpest dogs can be trained to detect just about anything.
On the current list of substance pursuits are: guns, ammunition and gun powder to help track African poachers; ivory, rhino horn and more to stifle trafficking in animal parts; invasive weeds, trashy items that pollute waters; tree snakes; ash borers and now the move into aquatic invasive species specialization.
Working Dogs for Conservation has about 35 dogs on the prowl worldwide, including a half-dozen-plus in Zambia and Tanzania.
A black lab-German shepherd mix became a celebrity in Zambia. Born on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana and an immigrant to that south-central African country of 17 million people, Ruger lives next to a national park where illegal poaching was rampant.
Attached to a Zambian law enforcement unit in 2014, Ruger, who suffered from declining eyesight, used his high-powered smelling ability to identify dozens of lawbreakers, possibly 150.
Coppolillo said Ruger became so famous any time Zambians saw a black dog they asked if it was him.
Emerging tools
As Tobias and Barley hung out in Yellowstone, their presence garnered attention. People who did not see them go through their paces were curious, leading at least to discussions about the importance of keeping Park waters free of zebra and quagga mussels.
“Public education is just huge on this issue,” Mills said.
Yellowstone copes with additional aquatic invasive species in other water bodies. Those include New Zealand mud snails and red-rimmed melania, not nearly as well known by the angler as the two types of mussels. Whirling disease, another problem, stemming from a parasite, can also afflict salmon and trout.
Some invasive species originate if people dump goldfish or other pet fish out of aquariums in Park waters.
“They didn’t want their fish anymore,” Mills said. “‘Don’t let it loose.’ That’s one of our sayings.”
Tobias and Barley made cameo appearances, showing off what is possible. Hiring detection dogs and building a staff of handlers around them is not on the immediate horizon for Yellowstone, though.
“I would call them emerging tools,” Mills said. “We would need multiple dogs”
As well as facilities and transport.
Despite aquatic invasive species already in the Park, the gravest threat to pure waters would be zebra and quagga mussels.
Yellowstone National Park’s founding guiding principle in 1872 is to preserve its lands and wildlife for future generations.
“We have a chance to save this place,” Mills said, “only if we have the cooperation of everyone who uses it.”
It might be that Working Dogs for Conservation can train a dog to sniff out money in a budget account for full-time zebra and quagga mussel detection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.