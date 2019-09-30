A legendary Cody pilot and airplane mechanic was posthumously inducted Saturday into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Elmer Faust was recognized for his lifetime achievements which include flying and working on planes in the Bighorn Basin for most of his life. During WWII, Faust served as an instructor at Hancock College of Aeronautics in California, where he taught students about aircraft mechanics and engines.
“He felt bad knowing a lot of the students would not be coming back,” said daughter Mary Lou Mills.
Some of his students included the first women to be taught aviation mechanics in the U.S. military, in the Off-Reservation Training program.
The original Cody airport was named after him in 1981. Although the main terminal built in 2011 is known as Yellowstone Regional today, the old terminal is still named in his honor.
“He was a master of all things in the aviation field and mechanics,” said Faust’s friend Bob Richard.
Faust was born in 1900 and grew up in Meeteetse, before graduating from Cody High School in 1920. He died in 1989.
During the presentation Richard, former Sen. Al Simpson and former Air Force Col. Kent Nelson, now of the Aviation Hall of Fame, spoke on Faust and his achievements. Faust’s children were also on hand and spoke about their father.
“Dad loved every aspect of aviation,” Mills said. “He loved the maintenance part, he loved rebuilding the planes and most of all he loved flying.”
Faust is the lone 2019 and 28th overall inductee into The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame.
“You see how easy the job was for the board of directors of the aviation hall of fame,” Nelson said. “This is the best presentation I’ve seen in 24 years of inductions.”
Faust built several planes from scratch, including a 1954 Piper PA-12 known as the Faust 301. The plane was bought by an Alaska man and was flown extensively through The Last Frontier onto remote glaciers and ice plains for about 20 years.
Bozeman, Mont., resident and former Navy pilot Jim Booth is the plane’s owner. Now Booth, who was at the induction with his wife Rheta Booth, said he has flown it far and wide from the northern Rockies to small lakes in northern Minnesota, where he lands with floats he added to the bottom of the aircraft.
“There are planes that are well mannered and planes that are poorly mannered,” Jim Booth said. “It’s a very well mannered, coordinated, flying airplane.”
Booth said on one occasion he nearly hit a horse when performing a landing in a farm pasture. Pulling an impossibly sharp turn at the last second, he was just able to miss the equine.
“If it weren’t for Elmer’s design the horse would have been killed,” Booth said.
Booth said the plane won judges choice in the seaplanes category at the legendary AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin.
Faust-made planes can also be found in the Pensacola Air Museum in Florida and in the National Air and Space Museum’s reserve collection.
Jill Shockley Siggins helped organize a slideshow video of photos from Faust’s life, which will be kept in archives at the University of Wyoming.
Mills reflected on one instance where Faust flew her and her sister to an impromptu landing on the Buffalo Bill Reservoir, during which the engine temporarily gave out. After the engine kicked back in they took a sharp left turn and took off again.
“I looked down as we got back in the air and I see our tracks,” Mills said, “right in front of us, great big open water. That was my fun time on the ice.”
But he was by no means a reckless pilot, with an on-flight presence as strict as his mechanic work.
“He was very safety conscious,” Mills said. “He was very serious about that.”
In a 1981 interview with the Enterprise Faust recalled crashing into a power line and also a mountain on one occasion. It was a relative wild-west time in aviation, with fewer FAA regulations and reliable aircraft into the 1960s.
Simpson recalled a time when Faust took him up in the air and performed a few flip maneuvers.
“If you didn’t know what the “falling leaf” is you’d certainly figure it out,” Simpson said with a smile. “Elmer was a unique and extraordinary and talented man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.