The Park County Travel Council is going to be advertising the area to tourists a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign starts with a free video made by advertising company VERB. The council is set to send out scenes of the outdoors and the message: “Cody Yellowstone, when you’re ready, we’ll be ready.”
Council executive director Claudia Wade said her first thought when viewing the video was it needed to include scenes from the rodeo, but she was reminded that would not align with current social distancing standards.
“The message comes through loud and clear,” board member Sherry Long said.
That is, when people are able to travel again, the region is a prime place to come to while still abiding by the social distancing rules that could stick around for awhile.
“It’s a warm and fuzzy message,” Wade said.
The next step is getting together with other entities, including Jackson, the state, Xanterra in Yellowstone National Park and possibly ones in other states to put together a message in tandem that aligns with when people will actually be able to start traveling again.
“Where are people coming from, where are they going to?” asked board member Rick Hoeninghausen, Xanterra director of sales and marketing. “It’s a good idea to coordinate with other states. If folks have to come through South Dakota, could that be a deterrent right now?”
He said the Park especially has made a lot of decisions in regards to closing and when to reopen on what surrounding communities are doing.
The other Wyoming county covering part of the Park, Teton, recently got approval to extend its orders that put into law most of the same suggestions made at the state level.
Hoeninghausen said at the moment there is a tentative opening date of late May, but that could be changing.
Members of the travel council want to be prepared, along with area partners, with the right messaging once the Park and other areas do begin reopening.
