The latest Wyoming grizzly bear killing cattle near Dubois has been relocated by Game and Fish under the supervision of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The state agency Monday captured and moved a grizzly away from a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment west of Dubois to the Fox Creek drainage about 13 miles northwest of Crandall.
Since a judge restored Endangered Species Act protection to the Yellowstone grizzly last fall, the federal government must approve such bear moves or if it should be euthanized.
