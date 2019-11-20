Former Cody resident and convicted felon Joseph Underwood is now facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, in Laramie County related to a homicide investigation.
In addition, Underwood is also accused of first-degree sexual assault, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. His charges were filed in Laramie County last Friday. He is now in custody at the Laramie County Detention Center and had his initial appearance Wednesday morning where his bond was set at $1 million.
His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 26. Underwood’s court file is sealed due to the sexual assault allegations, but his charges were available on circuit court computers in Cheyenne. Court cases involving sexual assault charges are usually sealed until they are bound over to district court.
In its justification for sealing the case, the Laramie County Circuit Court office cited the Wyoming state statute related to first degree sexual assault, specifically in which “the victim is physically helpless, and the actor knows or reasonably should know that the victim is physically helpless and that the victim has not consented.”
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday Underwood was no longer listed the Park County Detention Center jail roster.
On Monday morning, Judge Bruce Waters dismissed charges against Underwood for disposing of a human body and three other alleged crimes, to allow Laramie County better ability to prosecute the more heinous charges.
The deceased victim in the case is Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
Her body was found by Cody hunter Marty Dupertuis, wrapped and bound near milepost 67 on WYO 120 South, 1.5 miles west from the highway on a dirt two-track road.
It is believed Elizondo was murdered in Cheyenne before being transported to Cody, according to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation news release.
