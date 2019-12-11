If you have been trying to turn on K2TV – channel 30 – out of Casper for the last couple of weeks with no luck, it’s not your TV causing the problem.
Michael Conners, chief information officer for Park County, said a broadcast translator owned by the station started malfunctioning and got “burnt up pretty bad” in recent weeks at its home atop the McCullough Peaks.
The translator was sent back to the KTWO headquarters in Casper where it was deemed to need serious work and in need of specialty parts due to its age.
A representative from the station said parts are being ordered for the transmitter and the channel should be back on the air in the near future.
KTWO was recently sold by Delaware-based Silverton Broadcasting Company to Vision Wyoming in October, which Conners said has also delayed the process.
Billings TV stations KULR and KTVQ, and Riverton-based Wyoming PBS, also operate translators on McCullough Peaks. PBS and KTWO are still the only Wyoming-based TV channels accessible in Cody for non-cable TV users. No other stations experienced damaged equipment.
The outage only affects non-cable viewers who are using televisions with antennas, and those who are watching from rural areas with nonsatellite TVs.
Conners said the KTWO translator has had an interesting past.
Prior to 1979, Cody residents had no access to TV other than the use of a satellite, which was still very rare at the time. At that time Park County decided to step in to provide translators for a few stations, which Conners said cost the county millions of dollars.
In 2012, the county transferred ownership of the translators over to the TV stations. These stations still pay a small annual fee to the county to lease the building where the translators are stored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.