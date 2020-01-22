An Indiana man who had to be rescued in a risky and complex National Park Service operation in Yellowstone National Park in early January is now facing federal charges stemming from his misadventures.
Dave Christensen, 55, of Winimac, Ind., present with a friend, required the assistance of an 11-member search and rescue team in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.
A six hour-long rescue operation Jan. 6 employed 600-foot ropes to haul Christensen out of his predicament when a misstep led to him being unable to climb the cliff as planned.
After the team possibly saved his life, Christensen was charged with creating a hazardous condition which endangered himself and rescuers and another charge of off-trail travel in a closed area.
Christensen and a partner obtained a snowmobile permit for an unguided trip into the Park. However, he had no permit to make such a climb in an area closed during the winter season and grossly misjudged the amount of rope needed to climb the cliff’s face.
“What he did was illegal,” a Park Service spokesman said.
It was shortly before 11 a.m. when the saga began with a report that someone was rappelling into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.
When the rescue group, gathered from locations around the Park, arrived on the scene at Lookout Point, Christensen was stuck at the bottom of the canyon near the Yellowstone River, 900 feet below.
Christensen and a partner who was not identified, were communicating by two-way-radio. Christensen was not injured, but had dropped his backpack during the rappel and was seeking to retrieve it. When he disconnected from his rope, he and the pack slid down the canyon wall.
After two hours of trying to climb back up on his own, Christensen sought Park Service assistance.
The incident began in daylight and ended in darkness after one rescuer rappelled down to Christensen at the river. The remaining rescuers used four of its 600-foot ropes to raise the men as the wind blew and some snow fell in the 15-to-20-degree temperatures while they tried to beat a stronger impending storm.
