New software will soon make it possible for people to register online for classes at the Cody Rec Center.
They will also be able to start new memberships or renew them online as well as reserve use of a city facility online.
By consent agenda vote, the Cody City Council recently approved entering an agreement with CivicPlus. A division of the city’s website host, the software is a comprehensive parks, recreation and facilities management program.
The council action approved a one-time $18,400 purchase for the software program and a $23,700 annual software hosting and maintenance fee.
Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said plans are to have the software operating by July 1, which is when the service agreement with current provider Vermone Systems Rec Trac expires.
CivicPlus software will be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week with a guaranteed uptime of 99%.
Once the new software is active, instead of having to call or stop by the rec center, people may register online through a customer portal on the city website cityofcody-wy.gov.
Using a personal device with internet, people may log directly into the customer portal or gain access through their email, social media or Google accounts. Once logged in, they may register for programs, manage memberships, view an online program catalog, pay balances and receive notices about upcoming events.
The city has used the Rec Trac software since the facility opened nearly 20 years ago.
“This software was adequate for several years. However, this program has become obsolete and does not allow for the online accessibility our customers have asked for,” Manchester said.
Replacing Rec Trac with a more functional and diverse program that can grow with the city’s needs will provide benefits to the city such as:
• Improved staff work efficiency
• Ability to communicate with customers via email and text
• Advanced financial reporting
• An electronic brochure that eliminates the need to print program and activity brochures
CivicPlus is offering a three-year, no interest payment plan for the implementation fee along with prorated, first-year hosting and maintenance fees. The start up cost through June 30 is $16,073. The Shoshone Recreation District Board has agreed to pay up to $8,000 to help with the initial expense.
The city won’t use any unappropriated reserves for the upgrade, wrote finance officer Leslie Brumage in a fiscal impact summary. Instead, $25,000 in savings within the parks, facilities and rec center budgets from a city health insurance premium holiday is available to cover the start-up expense.
In the next two fiscal years, a chart of payments shows CivicPlus invoices of $29,833.
According to the agreement, online service fees are based on the city is processing up to $1.57 million in revenue per year.
