Three members of a Meeteetse family are facing charges for attempting to conspire to deliver meth, each with the potential of receiving up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
Daniel Justice, 57, Sloan Justice, 51, and Shania Justice, 23, have all been arrested in the past two weeks for alleged crimes that involved receiving packages of meth from California. In questioning, Shania Justice revealed the transactions had been occurring for about a year before allegedly caught in October 2018.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agents first made contact with the Justices in October after enacting a delayed sting operation at the family’s Meeteetse home, but it was not until recently that the individuals were arrested.
The family first drew authorities’ attention when a package with a strong odor of marijuana came into the Cody FedEx store, addressed to a “Stalon Justice.” Inside the package sent from a Matt Gibbons of Palmdale, Calif., authorities discovered nearly an ounce of meth and 4.2 grams of marijuana.
The package was addressed to a home known to authorities to be a residence of the Justice family.
After engaging Sloan Justice in a controlled delivery in which she accepted the package, authorities later came back to the residence with a search warrant. Although drug paraphernalia was found in the home, it does not appear any additional drugs were found in the October visit.
Shania Justice’s cell phone was soon after confiscated by authorities and inside it, text messages were found alluding to a series of transactions organized between the family and Gibbons. At their house a list of what appeared to be five tracking numbers was also discovered.
At a later date in December, after repeated denials, Shania Justice admitted to receiving meth on a routine basis from a Gibbons, a family friend, through mail from California.
Shania Justice claimed the quantity of controlled substances discovered in the October bust was the largest shipment she had received from Gibbons and that he didn’t typically send marijuana.
It is unclear at this time what led to the long delay for arrests. No information exists in court documents pertaining to Daniel Justice’s or Sloan Justice’s exact involvement in the alleged operation.
Daniel Justice, still in custody, has a $100,000 cash-only bond set. Sloan Justice is also in custody with a $50,000 cash-only bond, while Shania Justice bonded out of jail on Friday after posing a $10,000 appearance bond.
Shania Justice is also facing a separate interference with a peace officer charge, for resisting arrest when apprehended on a warrant June 21 at a Cody residence. She could face up to one year in prison and $1,000 in fines for that crime.
Daniel Justice and Sloan Justice will face a preliminary hearing in Park County Circuit Court Thursday. Shania Justice has no future court dates set at this time.
