Beer sales during Concerts in the Park will continue this summer with expanded beer garden boundaries.
In a recent vote, the Cody City Council was unanimous in its support to approve issuing Yellowstone Beer Fest malt beverage and open container permits for each Thursday evening concert in City Park.
YBF must pay $30 per concert for a malt beverage permit and $50 per concert for an open container permit. Estimated revenue for city is $640. Liability insurance is required and council action grants police chief Chuck Baker the right to shut down concert beer sales if needed.
The City of Cody Parks and Rec Department organizes the annual free, eight-week concert series at City Park. Artists are paid through grants from several sources.
In 2018 the city council first granted permission to beer fest organizers and other nonprofit partners to sell alcohol during the concert series as a fundraiser.
According to founder Trent Cole, beer garden sales during the 2019 Concert in the Park raised $5,656 in proceeds, allowing Yellowstone Beer Fest to donate $707 to eight local nonprofits.
For two seasons, the beer garden has set up in a designated area northeast of the band shell.
On March 3, Dane Hopkin, a beer fest officer, asked for the city’s continued beer garden support and for a more open and spacious venue where adults of legal age may purchase and drink beer.
“We’d like to move the boundary out some and see how it works this season,” he said.
Councilwoman Diane Ballard said it made logical sense to expand the beer garden boundary to a sidewalk separating the bandshell from the beer garden.
“Most young kids are up by the stage,” she said.
The council’s motion instructs YBF organizers to work with city staff to designate broader boundaries than past years. In general, the boundary closest to the band shell will end at the sidewalk and the eastside boundary will extend farther east to the old bathroom-picnic shelter area.
In a written summary, city clerk Cindy Baker said organizers had agreed to follow certain parameters with their beer sales as outlined in the Alcohol Safety Checklist. They include a fenced-in or roped-off area for a beer garden. Last year instead of a roped area, they were allowed to mark the beer garden area with white paint. The YBF again asked to omit the requirement to fence or rope off the beer garden area.
“I appreciate that it’s not an orange, fenced-in corral,” Ballard said.
Councilman Jerry Fritz asked Hopkin if efforts are made to deter people from bringing their own alcohol to the public concerts.
“Is there any signage to say no outside alcohol is allowed?” he asked.
“It’s something that happens,” Hopkin said. “We see it.”
He offered to obtain signage to inform people of that expectation. Later, Mayor Matt Hall said the city could provide those signs.
Ballard said she appreciates that proceeds are returned to the community.
“It all goes to nonprofits,” Hopkin said. “It all goes straight to charities.”
Yellowstone Beer Fest, founded in 2014 by Cole, is a regional beer festival in Cody with unlimited sampling, food vendors and live music. The nonprofit 501(c)3 also donates proceeds from its annual July event to local charities.
Cole said the beer fest has donated more than $117,000 in six years.
In other recent
business the council:
• Voted to let the ninth annual Cody Country Car Show park show vehicles on City Park grass Aug. 28-29 and to close adjoining streets to traffic for overflow parking, vendors, registration, etc.
Organizer Ken Posey said a trial run went well last year and agreed the car show would again pay the city, including police department expenses, for help with the Friday night parade of cars down Sheridan.
