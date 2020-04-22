Flowers
LAUREN MODLER

Master Gardener Katherine Clarkson (right), dressed as a lawn gnome, delivers flowers Tuesday to Jessica and Veda Dominick, 11 months, at home in Cody. The plant was grown for a plant sale in Powell that was canceled, so instead they were taken to community members and local businesses.

