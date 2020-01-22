The Cody Stampede Board of Directors has hired an auditor to review the financial accounts of the organization that supervises the annual Cody Stampede Rodeo and Cody Nite Rodeo.
This was an action promised and long anticipated after a new board was constituted nearly a year ago.
The board underwent a shake-up after testy internal relations played out in public view, with several directors resigning after an embarrassing incident in Las Vegas at the 2018 National Finals Rodeo.
Bringing in an auditor to review past procedures was pledged, but is only now taking effect with an agreement with Koerwitz, Michel, Wright & Associates PC of Thermopolis.
Local attorney Marc Thompson, former co-president of the board, said the audit will be done in two stages, the initial phase beginning now. A second phase will be conducted after the 2020 rodeo season ends in August. The auditor will be given wide latitude to examine materials and make recommendations.
The board has not been idle about implementing changes in its financial systems over this last year, however, said Mike Darby, who was co-president with Thompson, but is now the sole president for a fresh term.
“We just had to gather all our data,” Darby said. “We’ve been breaking in a year’s worth of new procedures so we have a baseline.”
Darby said improvements have been made in the way ticket sales work and there is now a “system of checks and balances. We spent a lot of time in 2019 improving things.”
There is no time frame for the initial audit to be completed. Nor has a determination been made on how far back the auditor will go in reviewing past practices.
“Some of that is to be determined,” Thompson said. “Then we will use his guidelines and suggestions.”
Discussion of bringing in an outside auditor to study board operations was an offshoot of the changeover in board management.
Philosophical schisms about the future management of Cody Nite Rodeo and how that rodeo, which dates back more than 80 years, would operate in the future prompted divisiveness.
Then during the NFR in Vegas that December, a Cody individual was at the center of an unseemly group of incidents involving racial epithets and sexual innuendos being hurled and insulting remarks aimed at people connected to Mo Betta Rodeo contractor Maury Tate.
The ripple effect included one person being banned for life from Stampede Park, apologies issued to Mo Betta, inquiries made from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association that could have affected the sanctioning of the 100th Stampede, seven resignations from the board of directors and appointments of five new ones.
And when the new board began business, the pledge to undergo an audit was made.
It is very much open-ended how long everything will take to complete all aspects of the audit and what territory will be covered.
“We’re open to anything,” Thompson said.
