Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed to all park visitors until further notice, staff announced in a joint statement Tuesday.
There will be no visitor access permitted to either park. State highways and roads that transcend park and state boundaries and facilities that support life safety and commerce will remain open. Both parks will cooperate on the implementation of the closures. We will notify the public when full operations resume and provide updates on website and social media channels.
The move came at the request of local county health officers from Park County, Park County, Mont., Teton County and Gallatin County, Mont.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the department said.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”
The parks encourage people to take advantage of various digital tools available to learn about Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
Yellowstone: webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.
Grand Teton: webcams, virtual tours, photo galleries, apps, videos, distance learning programs on YouTube, Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Gov. Gordon extends public health order to personal services
- Coronavirus: General updates
- Yellowstone, Grand Teton close to public
- Wyoming’s coronavirus case count up to 30
- Virtual tip jar helps servers
- Reaching rare perfection: Whiteman bowls first 300 game
- Freshman boys basketball team finishes 14-8
- Youth for Justice supports five successful bills
Most Popular
Articles
- Cody gets first reported coronavirus case
- Cody Police stop vehicle pursuit with spike strips, suspect or suspects flee on foot
- Laura Kathryn Williams
- Certain businesses, gatherings forbidden
- Virus cases grow in state, not locally
- Wyoming’s coronavirus case count up to 30
- Coronavirus: General updates
- Non-essential businesses, gatherings discouraged
- City alters operations due to virus
- Column: Corona thing comes to Cody
Images
Videos
Commented
- Will coronavirus have impact in Cody? (6)
- Hospitalists via internet: Cody Regional to use telemed services at night (5)
- Convenience store set to be built near YRA (4)
- Tom Imburgia (4)
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wyoming (3)
- Cody gets first reported coronavirus case (3)
- Looking for a ranch or rodeo (3)
- Column: Coronavirus numbers don’t lie (3)
- Letter: Give up meat for Lent (3)
- Column: Corona thing comes to Cody (3)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Updates
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Classifieds
Would you like to receive our classified deals on Tuesday and Thursday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Coming Events
Would you like to receive our coming events on Monday and Thursday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Headline Updates
Would you like to receive our headlines? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Obituaries
Would you like to receive our obituaries? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Sports Updates
Would you like to receive our sports news on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
Featured Businesses
Prices and service you've been waiting for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.