Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed to all park visitors until further notice, staff announced in a joint statement Tuesday.
There will be no visitor access permitted to either park. State highways and roads that transcend park and state boundaries and facilities that support life safety and commerce will remain open. Both parks will cooperate on the implementation of the closures. We will notify the public when full operations resume and provide updates on website and social media channels.   
The move came at the request of local county health officers from Park County, Park County, Mont., Teton County and Gallatin County, Mont.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the department said.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”    
The parks encourage people to take advantage of various digital tools available to learn about Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.  
 
