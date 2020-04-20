A bridge on the Northeast Entrance Road of Yellowstone National Park is set to be replaced after the project passed an environmental impact study April 13.
The project will replace the Yellowstone River Bridge near Tower Junction.
The replacement bridge will be constructed on a new alignment about 500 feet south of the existing bridge location, said a park release. Approximately one mile of new road will be constructed to line up with the replacement bridge location.
Parking, pullouts and the Yellowstone River Picnic Area, located along the road segment, will also be redesigned and reconstructed to accommodate increased visitor use.
Vehicle traffic will use the existing bridge while the new bridge is under construction. Traffic delays will be minimal. Once complete, the existing road segment and bridge will be removed, and the area rehabilitated.
Depending upon funding, roadwork could begin as early as spring 2022 and last for three consecutive years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.