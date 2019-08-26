The Cody School Board will meet another milestone in the lengthy Beacon Hill construction process this week when trustees meet with Point Architects to review the proposed design of the new transportation complex.
“We’ve come a long ways. It’d be nice to make sure we’re all good,” vice chair Brandi Nelson said.
Architect Kane Morris spoke briefly on the three-building design last Tuesday during the same meeting trustees approved an altered subdivision of the property.
If no changes are made to the design, construction drawings could be ready to give to bidders by mid-September, although superintendent Ray Schulte said a small delay wouldn’t harm progress.
“If you want to make a change, it shouldn’t be a problem,” he said.
The design includes a maintenance shop, administration office and bus barn.
New transportation director Sam Hummel said it would meet his and his staff’s needs.
The smallest building, administration, still has space for drivers to gather.
“We’re going to have enough room to punch in, punch out and the majority of drivers will have a designated spot,” Hummel said.
One of the key pieces to pay for the complex is to sell the land not being held over on Beacon Hill. Tuesday, trustees approved altering the two areas being sold to include 17.4 and 8 acres, respectively.
The change was in response to discussions between developers and city planner Todd Stowell and allows for the larger lot to have an access road to East Sheridan. The road would be on school district land via an easement and be maintained as a city road.
“There really is no compromising or negotiating between landowners, (on the road) it’s automatic,” Schulte said. “I think that will make both lots more appealing because it’s already determined.”
The change in lot sizes to enlarge the one containing all of the residential-zoned land could be beneficial for the district’s finances.
“Hopefully this would add more value to the district by enlarging area people want to put residential in,” facilities director Terry Gardenhire said.
Trustees may also have the chance to vote on a contract securing the services of Musser Bros. Auctions to hold an auction for the parcels to be sold.
The facility construction is estimated to cost $3.7 million and a sizeable chunk of that funding is expected to come from the sale of the Beacon Hill land.
Some of the land to be sold was appraised a year and a half ago when the topic of a new or renovated building was first broached.
The complete Beacon Hill land was valued at $1.9 million. The current bus barn property is valued at $460,000.
The rest of the funding will come from more than $1.8 million in separate funding.
