With all of her employees temporarily laid off, Kierstin Dallman has to find extra time in the day to sanitize and clean surfaces at The Crane Academy day care.
“We’ve been impacted very, very much,” Dallman said.
One of the hardest hit services from the COVID-19 pandemic has been local day care facilities.
Under Park County’s Public Health Order that was put into effect March 19, only day care providers that service the children of “essential” workers are allowed to continue. Centers that do stay open must stay below the 10-person-or-less gathering requirement facility, and can only take care of children of essential workers and no others. The gathering number includes staff.
Although grocery stores and other stores selling essential items, Yellowstone Regional Airport, government facilities, pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics are exempted from the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, only health care workers, law enforcement, first responders, and Department of Family Services workers are considered “essential” individuals.
The order is stricter in regards to day cares than any of the state orders put in place by Gov. Mark Gordon, including the order put out on March 25, forbidding nail salons, hair salons, and barber shops, cosmetology, electrology, aesthetic services, massage parlors, tattoo, body art, and piercing shops from engaging commercial operations.
“We feel it is working in Park County,” Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin said.
Numbers game
Since the Seedlings Center day care is located at West Park Hospital and caters only to Cody Regional Health staff, it does not need to adhere to the 10-person limit. But for all other day cares their businesses have been severely limited.
Dallman is the assistant director at the Crane Academy. During the winter months Crane usually takes care of about 50-55 children per day and has 10 full-time and three part-time employees. Now that total has been reduced to a little more than a handful of children on most days in recent weeks.
Dallman said she mostly agrees with the Health Order but would like to see the amount of roles that fall under essential designation increased.
Betsy Werner agrees.
Werner runs her Blessed Beginnings day care by herself on South Fork Street. As the sole employee Werner can take care of no more than 10 children at a time, and said as of recently she was running at about six.
But with the recent order, Werner was forced to shut down completely, as her customers either didn’t qualify for services or started going to other sources for their child care.
“It really pulls the rug out from my business,” she said.
Already a small-scale day care provider, Werner said she would have no problem with having the amount of children allowed to attend shrunk even further as long as the definition of essential worker and corresponding pool of available children stretched.
“That way families could continue to work,” Werner said.
Little Darlings DayCare on Bleistein Avenue has had about 10 fewer children coming than normal – from 13 children to three – while Small Wonders Childcare and Preschool has had an 83% reduction in children (34-6).
Chastity Goodwin, owner of Small Wonders, said she had to lay off six of her employees, some of whom are single mothers. She said most of her customers have not been able to work lately, so bringing their children to day care is the last thing on their minds.
“It’s going horribly,” Goodwin said. “But we’re still doing better than some so we’re thankful for God at this time.”
Goodwin said she wishes Park County followed the actions being taken in Billings.
There, Billings Clinic has been operating a day care for the city’s essential health care workers out of the Billings Public Library since March 16. Goodwin believes that if all of the essential workers’ children were kept under one roof in Park County, it would allow for more employment opportunities for those working in child care right now. Frances Clymer, Park County library director, has already expressed interest in such a plan.
Reason for the order
Billin and Park County Public Health have reasons for managing the day cares as they have. It’s all part of the county, state and nationwide effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 growth.
“When a sick individual self-quarantines in their home, the virus may run its course without them passing it on to anyone else,” Billin said. “When multiplied times many, this is what flattens the curve.”
Although many children who have contracted the COVID-19 virus end up being asymptomatic or only showing mild symptoms for the illness, the risk to children who do get it has proven to be much higher than originally thought.
A study from China’s Centers for Disease Control found infected children less than a year old had a 10.6% chance for severe or critical symptoms of the disease. For children ages 1-5, that number was 7.3%.
Furthermore, the poor hygiene of young children makes them attractive carriers for COVID-19 and evidence gathered by the Centers for Disease Control suggests that COVID may be present in children’s stools up to four weeks after their last exposure to the virus.
“This data highlights the importance of the temporary closure of child care facilities in the efforts to flatten the curve and prevent transmission of the coronavirus,” Billin said in a social media post last Friday.
Child Care Aware of America, a national child care advocacy group, is strongly urging providers to consider closing to help limit the spread of COVID-19 unless they’re serving families with essential workers.
Billin was one of 317,751 people nationally to sign a petition made up by U.S. health care providers asking for President Donald Trump to implement a national quarantine, closing all nonessential businesses.
Werner said another preventive measure that could be taken would be to forbid any child showing even minor signs of illness from attending day care.
No clear end in sight
The current Park County Health Order pertaining to day cares is scheduled to run through the end of the day Thursday. Although Billin has not given any word yet whether he will be extending this order, Gordon recently extended three statewide orders through April 17. Billin has been communicating on social media that Park County residents should continue to “hold the line” when it comes to self-isolating measures, despite the fact that there is still only one confirmed case of infection in the county.
“Asymptomatic and minimally symptomatic individuals play a large role in spreading the virus,” Billin said on Monday.
Small Wonders has two facilities, but Goodwin said the Health Order has forced her to shut down one of those spaces. She has deep concerns for the future of her business and is unsure about how she will make rent on the closed building.
“We don’t have enough kids to accommodate our costs,” Goodwin said.
Dallman is taking extra precautions with her cleaning and screening of children. Each morning, she is assessing them at the door and checking their temperature before they enter the building. On Tuesday the day care’s traffic spiked, capping out at 10 occupants including Dallman.
“We literally can’t have any more people in the building,” she said with a sigh.
