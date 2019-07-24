An expansion to a local shooting range could have an impact on a set of popular mountain trails neighboring the facility.
The BLM Cody field office will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the possible upcoming expansion of the Cody Shooting Range Complex and the impact this could have on the nearby Outlaw Trails, commonly used for mountain biking, horseback riding and hiking. The meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Outlaw Trails parking lot.
Park County has submitted a land transfer for 228 acres of public land on behalf of the range. That land, which sits directly to the east and south of the complex, is currently managed by the Bureau of Reclamation. The expansion would allow the range to come much closer, yet still not cross or close any trails.
The more than 10 miles of Outlaw Trails, 4.5 miles northwest of Cody off Road 7WC, start south of and outside the planned expansion.
Still, Rick Tryder, BLM outdoor recreation planner in the Cody Field Office, said his office has received comments about the effect a closer range proximity might have on the bike trails and “ricocheting bullets.”
“What is concerning for people is the proximity of the shooting range in general, ” he said.
Otis Smith, president of the Cody Shooting Range Complex, said the outside boundaries of his facility will come no closer than 200 yards to the trails. He said they will enact fencing and signage at and outside the boundaries to alleviate any possible hazards.
“There will be no effect on the trails,” he said.
The BLM’s environmental assessment on the expansion, released July 12, mentions the southern part of the expansion that will come closest to the trails will include “additional pistol and rifle ranges.”
Tryder said the purpose of the meeting is to “provide transparency,” to discuss the proposed expansion and the continued use of the Outback Trails.
“We want to give everybody a chance to have concerns addressed,” he said.
In 2010, 298 acres of land was conveyed to Park County for the first stage of the Shooting Range’s planned expansion. The second stage of the expansion was delayed for nine years when in 2015 President Barack Obama ordered sage grouse be taken off the Endangered Species Act candidate list in exchange for new protections. That year, an executive order injunction delivered by Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead designated the desired expansion land as part of protected sage grouse mating land, known as leks.
After county commissioners legislated with Mead, an adjusted boundary was created for the sage grouse in 2017 that removed the expansion land from sage grouse protection designation, but the BLM’s resource management plan wasn’t finalized in regard to the original executive order until recently. The land is now considered a general habitat management area.
If the second stage is granted, Cody Shooting Complex plans to offer more shooting ranges, a greater variety of shooting terrain, and create a bigger buffer zone between it and public land to the east.
Since its inception around 40 years ago, the complex has grown from just under 50 members to around 500 currently. A variety of shooting activities can be found at the shooting facility including trap, skeet, sporting clays, light rifle and a variety of different target distances.
Even though the new land is run by BuRec, the land transfer process is managed by BLM.
In the environmental assessment a number of possible negative factors are addressed that could arise with the implementation of the expansion. These included loss to potential paleontology, habitat and possible BuRec sediment mining opportunities.
But Sarah Beckwith, public affairs representative for BLM Wyoming Wind River/Bighorn Basin District, said “only the surface land would be patented; the subsurface minerals would be reserved to the United States.”
Tryder and Beckwith said in negotiations with the county, it was determined the two-track road that sits along a ridge east of Dry Creek and accesses the trails will remain open to public, but will cross through the proposed expansion area before leaving again before the start of recreation trails.
Another unnamed dirt road which sits north of the Outback Trails and is not associated with bike use, will be enveloped into the expansion.
“That road has no value whatsoever,” Smith said. “It’s more like a trail. It’s been there for years.”
In April, BuRec submitted a letter of consent for the conveyance and a notice to relinquish the current land.
Smith, said if all goes according to plan, the expansion will be given the final green light by October.
He said in addition, existing safety berms would be expanded and new berms will be created.
The land will be granted at no cost since it will be used for public recreation. Park County plans to continue leasing the newly conveyed land to the range at a symbolic price of $1 per month.
The environmental assessment is available for viewing at go.usa.gov/xybYk. Comments must be submitted by Aug. 15 online, or by mail to the BLM Cody Field Office, 1002 Blackburn Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
Following the public comment period, BLM will address comments, finalize the environmental assessment and issue a final decision.
