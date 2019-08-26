The paint has finally dried on a homeowners association dispute on Rolling Hills Drive.
It was recently announced the Cody Ranchettes Homeowners’ Association has agreed to settle with Kelly and Debra Hennessy over a 1-½-year-long dispute regarding the exterior paint on their house.
“It’s a textbook frivolous lawsuit,” Kelly Hennessy said.
In the agreement finalized July 16, the HOA agreed to have its insurer – State Farm Insurance – pay the couple $5,000 on its behalf in exchange for a house coloration all parties could agree to. Ranchettes HOA manager Jeff Leisy said this piece of the settlement was in exchange for the Hennessys dropping their countersuit against the HOA.
“We are the prevailing party – the $5,000 is symbolic of that,” Hennessy said. “But I would never say winner.”
District Court Judge Thomas Rumpke dismissed the case with prejudice shortly after, which means the same charges cannot be brought up against the Hennessys.
The four-page settlement agreement stipulates the Hennessys will be allowed to paint their house with four previously agreed upon colors. Any stripes or differentiating colors must be muted to the point where they will not be visible from the road, 465 feet away from the house on 37 Rolling Hills Drive. Painting must be complete and will be judged by such as of Aug. 31.
“It will be enforced as written (in the settlement),” Leisy said. “It is in the eye of the beholder (to judge).”
Kelly Hennessy spoke to the Enterprise in person, moments after handing off payment to his hired painter for the last of his work. He said work is now complete on his house and he expects no further litigation with the HOA.
“It’s settled, with prejudice,” Hennessy said.
The Hennessys also agreed to remove all lettering from the house, per the settlement. The Hennessys displayed various signs around their residence last summer, attacking the HOA and the state of Wyoming.
Throughout the dispute Kelly Hennessy crafted letters disparaging members of the HOA board and other neighborhood opponents.
“You’re nothing but a straw boss for an entrenched coterie of self-referencing yokels in a virtual echo chamber,” Hennessy wrote in one letter regarding Leisy.
His tirades were even revealed to Gov. Mark Gordon, to whom he sent a letter to in June explaining the dispute.
“This involves a protracted HOA dispute in Cody that has effectively destroyed any quality of life we once enjoyed in his state,” Kelly wrote to Gordon.
A nondisparagement clause was included as part of the agreement but this does not preclude Kelly from writing and sending letters. Leisy said at the February board meeting the only charges that could stem from this action would be brought with cease and desist orders and claims of harassment.
A recurring issue
Kelly said he got in a similar HOA dispute when he lived in San Diego and had another real estate dispute when he lived in Casper.
Although that San Diego case caused him to hire two private security guards for his safety, he describes the Ranchettes HOA as a “self-styled gestapo” that rules with a “dictatorial style.”
In January 2018, the Hennessys started painting some boards with what appeared to be a shade of green. The board said that later, red, yellow and blue stripes joined the mix. By the end of March colors were orange, brown, white, green and blue, plaintiffs said.
The board contended the four colors the Hennessys chose to paint with on the house body did not qualify as earth tones and thus broke HOA covenants.
“It was a setup from the beginning,” Kelly said.
After the Hennesys refused to change their colors by that spring the HOA filed suit in Park County District Court a few months later, asking for a court order to get the Hennessys to comply.
Boiling emotions
“Just kind of a sad situation that has escalated,” Leisy said.
Kelly agreed.
“It’s really unfortunate, I don’t think the bad blood will ever dissipate,” he said.
The Hennessys were subpoenaed to give deposition evidence in January at the Burg, Simpson, Eldridge, Hersh & Jardine PC law office. The Hennessys said board members Al Abee, Frank Champlin, Jake Jacobson, Gary Hand and Ranchettes HOA manager Tom Reed were also questioned by their lawyer, Frank Chapman of Chapman, Valdez & Lansing Attorneys at Law of Casper.
“Frank Chapman eviscerated all five HOA officers, exposing their ineptitude, absence of objectivity, credibility or expertise, selective enforcement if not abandonment of the covenants, and overall unpreparedness to advance much less sustain the plaintiff’s case,” Kelly wrote.
An outline for a settlement agreement appeared later that month with four new colors chosen, but a contentious HOA board meeting in February brought on more accusations and letters from Kelly.
“The HOA has no future control over the four colors we selected and fine-tuned, this is a “done deal” with no extant strings or contingencies regardless of what anyone thinks,” he wrote.
The HOA attempted to adhere the Hennessys to strict stipulations for their future paint job but their lawyer, Mike Lansing, rejected this offer. After the issue was brought to Judge Thomas Rumpke he threatened to find both parties in contempt of court if they could not come to an agreement by July 26. Hennessy said he and his lawyer saw Rumpke driving by his house at one point, to get his own personal take.
Kelly said there ended up being no significant changes that separate the January agreement from the one that was finalized this summer and believes the HOA board purposely dragged out the case to cause him further financial loss.
“It almost doubled our legal fees,” he said. “Just for spite.”
He said his legal fees from the case are around $50,000. Minutes from the February board meeting reveal the HOA spent $13,000-$14,000 while State Farm paid $20,000.
