LARAMIE (WNE) – The Wyoming House passed a version of the Legislature’s capital construction bill that includes $50 million for three University of Wyoming construction projects: A renovation of the War Memorial Stadium’s west side stands, a replacement for Corbett Pool, and an expansion and renovation of the College of Law building.
The bill, Senate File 119, passed the House on a 43-17 vote, but is unlikely to head to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk with that much funding for UW intact. Last week, the Senate passed a version of the bill with only $500,000 for UW construction.
A select group of legislators will now need to meet in a conference committee, which typically includes three legislators from each chamber, to find a compromise somewhere between the Senate’s $500,000 and the House’s figure that’s 100 times larger.
On the bill’s final reading in the House on Tuesday, S.F. 119 withstood two amendments that tried to cut UW’s appropriation down to $25 million.
Both amendments would’ve also increased the amount of private funds for the construction projects that UW would’ve been required to raise to be able to use the legislative funding.
The first amendment, brought by Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell), was voted down on a 38-19 vote.
The second amendment to reduce UW funding to $25 million – though with less fundraising requirements than Laursen’s version – was brought immediately after and was also voted down.
