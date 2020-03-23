Two different senior service entities are taking a strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brookdale-Absaroka Senior Living announced on Thursday it is restricting all group outings and visitors, except for end-of-life situations.
It is also increasing communications with residents and patients, checking residents for symptoms, enacting its emergency preparedness plan.
Brookdale will enhance its cleaning and sanitation and is also actively reviewing updates from the Centers for Disease Control, local public health authorities and Cody Regional Health. Brookdale will follow CDC guidance if a confirmed case does occur.
“Our team of Brookdale leaders is acting with an abundance of caution,” said Brookdale CEO and president Cindy Baier in a video statement. “It is our responsibility to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus.”
Those who do enter the facilities will be instructed to self-assess and will be screened before doing so. Even once granted entry their access may be restricted to a resident’s room or other designated area in the facility.
Gatherings of 10 people or more will not be allowed.
Brookdale is still accepting new residents provided they pass a stricter assessment during this period of time.
Visit Brookdalenews.com for the latest updates on what is being done at the facility.
The Cody Senior Center further restricted its services last week in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
Staff will now only transport on the center bus those seniors with critical-need doctor visits. Staff are also adding store pickup and delivery to assist seniors in receiving essential items. Staff will pick up at Albertsons, Walmart, Coe Regional Pharmacy and Walgreens.
Staff will deliver groceries and medications from the pharmacy or store that do not require a signature. All orders must be paid for in advance. The senior center is asking family and friends to assist the seniors in their lives to place orders, as many are not able to do so.
Call (307) 587-6221 if you need this service. Services are available 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday until further notice. The center needs 24-hour notice to get them scheduled.
The Thrift Barn has closed for the duration of this national emergency.
As everyone is asked to do “social distancing,” to help decrease contagion of the COVID-19 virus, Its concern is heightened for seniors whose only socialization is being connected to senior center’s activities. Therefore, the senior center is asking for donations of new items such as large print crossword puzzles, paperback books, adult coloring pages, colored pencils and decks of cards. The senior center will continue to explore ways in which to serve seniors as services become disrupted.
The center is still offering front door, curbside pickup, in lieu of the usual dining experience in the center’s dining room. The senior center will only be able to accept exact change or check. If you choose to make your suggested donation for your meal, the center will be unable to make change.
In addition, social activities and events remain canceled until further notice. Transportation services are being evaluated on a daily basis as information is updated and received from Wyoming state and county agencies.
Volunteers are needed to ensure a smooth transition during this time. If anyone is able to assist call (307) 587-6221. Volunteers are eligible to receive a meal during their shift.
Any senior citizen who wishes to stay home at this time can sign up to receive a home-delivered meal by calling (307) 587-6221.
The senior center staff is mindful of the fact that the socialization that takes place at the center is a lifeline for many seniors. The center will continue to explore ways to serve the seniors as these services become disrupted.
All of these changes are temporary and it will return to regular services as circumstances normalize.
More information and updates can be found at facebook.com/thriftbarndeals/.
