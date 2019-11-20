Stop by the Cody Country Art League on Saturday for a Turkey Day holiday open house with demonstrations 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Enjoy light refreshments while perusing artwork available for purchase. Art league members will demonstrate their skill in sculpting, silk painting, alcohol inks and blacksmithing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the CCAL gallery at 836 Sheridan.
CCAL special holiday classes and events will continue on Saturdays through Dec. 21. For more details call (307) 587-3597.
