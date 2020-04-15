Ballard Funeral Home, established in 1952 and Cody’s only funeral home, will soon have an updated appearance.
Funeral homes are among those businesses affected by rules at the federal, state and county levels that restrict gatherings to fewer than 10 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, the building transformation will likely occur faster than originally thought because owners Cody Gortmaker and Myles Haines, licensed funeral directors and certified crematory operators, are using spare time from canceled or delayed services to work on a facelift to the building’s front and sides.
Warmer springtime temperatures should also help move the project along.
P&Z approves
Site plans were in the works well before COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings were put in place.
Proposed improvements for the funeral home at 636 19th were presented to City Planning and Zoning board members last month during a minor architectural and sign review for Ballard Funeral Home.
Todd Stowell, city planner, described the design as a significant upgrade to the building.
“Staff has no concerns with the materials or style, as they are typical of quality small business and residential construction,” he wrote in a staff summary.
While the property on a corner lot is appropriate for the D-1 zone location, Stowell noted the front entry may extend into city right of way. In that case, the Cody City Council will need to grant permission for the front gable entry to encroach a few feet into the 19th Street right of way.
Right of way along 19th was an issue for discussion during the recent site plan review for neighboring Basin Vision Clinic property, which is on the opposite corner lot to the north. The city council has granted an encroachment license for that situation.
Grocery store redo
One of the longest-running businesses in Cody, Ballard Funeral Home was established by Dan and Jean Ballard almost 70 years ago. It was then owned by Tim and Peggy Power until the couple sold it in June of 2010.
“When we bought the funeral home, the building was designed to the tastes of the previous owners,” Gortmaker said.
At one time the building was a grocery store. Gortmaker said he and Haines enjoy hearing longtime Cody residents share their memories about the old building.
“But we don’t want to look like an old grocery store anymore,” Gortmaker said. “We want to ... improve our facilities to be as comfortable and attractive to our families and this community.”
The funeral directors, who enjoy doing their own renovation work, started with upgrades inside the funeral home. Over the past nine and a half years, they have improved the funeral home in many ways, including a remodeled entryway, cosmetic and technological updates to the chapel and installation of air conditioning in place of a swamp cooler. Underground lawn sprinklers were added outside.
Now it’s time to transform the outside.
“We have always wanted to do an exterior facelift, so we have been saving money and budgeting for this project for years,” Gortmaker said. “The biggest obstacle was always finding time to do it.
“We never want to sacrifice service to our families, so tackling a facelift on an 11,000-square-foot building is a lot to bite off if we were to do the work ourselves.”
Groups restricted
While funeral directors may still perform graveside services, Gortmaker said most families want to have their official funeral, memorial or celebration of life services later – when the weather is warmer and COVID-19 restrictions go away.
“This means we have an opportunity to start the facelift project, knowing we won’t be interfering with the gathering of people for the next few weeks, or whenever the governor and Park County health official give us the all-clear to assemble in groups of greater than 10 again,” Gortmaker said.
The impact COVID-19 has on people and businesses is changing daily, a fluidity that makes it hard to project a completion date. Access to building materials has been more reliable, though.
Gortmaker said local businesses are supplying lumber, rock, siding, windows, gutter, landscaping and other materials and services for the project.
“We are thankful to have so many good businesses in town that are able to help us locally,” Gortmaker said. “And we are thankful to be able to provide business for our friends and neighbors that own these businesses and to help our local economy during a difficult time for many businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.