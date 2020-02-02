Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.