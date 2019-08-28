Due to the Sept. 2 Labor Day holiday, the City of Cody will not empty dumpsters or roll-out garbage containers on Monday.
Instead, Monday dumpsters will be picked up between Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Roll-outs on a Monday schedule will be emptied on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Set containers out by 7 a.m.
Sign up to receive public works holiday email or text notices and news flashes at cityofcody-wy.gov.
